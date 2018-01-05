Airway Heights Police say missing girl with autism found safe

UPDATE: Airway Heights Police say that missing 12-year-old Mya Anderson, has been located safe and sound.

____________

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Airway Heights Police Officers are currently searching for a missing little girl. 12-year-old Mya Anderson was last seen at the McDonald's in Airway Heights at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2017. Officers say she is autistic and functions at a nine or ten-year-old level.

Mya is approximately 4'09" tall, weighs 70 lbs, and has blue eyes with long blonde hair and pink highlights. Mya was last seen wearing glasses, pink and black checked jacket and blue jeans, with a white vest and gray boots.

If you see her, please call 911 and reference case #2018-84000076.