Post Falls Police Department reaches fundraising goal to purchase flags for veterans

by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
POST FALLS, Idaho -

It’s a small gesture to those who risk their lives to make sure we enjoy our freedoms.

“We thought to ourselves what a better way to respect the veterans in their final moments then to respect them as they leave,” Post Falls Police Investigative Captain Greg McLean said.

What started as a simple Facebook post took off.

Last Friday, Post Falls Police responded to a death in the city; they found out that 70-year old, Bill McRory, had passed away from natural causes and was a veteran.

It was the kindness and quick thinking of one of the detectives on scene who gave money to a fellow officer and told him to go to Walmart and by an American flag.

They draped the flag over McRory before he was taken to the funeral home.

“It's heartwarming and we don't respect them as much as they should be and that's not right,” McLean said.

McRory’s family says he was a humble man who lived a private life, but would do whatever he could to help other veterans.

The military runs in the McRory family.

His daughter, Mia, says Bill’s father was awarded the Silver Star and several others of Bill’s grandsons and granddaughters spent time overseas in various branches of the military.

After the initial post, the police department raised $2,500 from their GoFundMe page and other donations.

Post Falls Police and Kootenai County Fire and Rescue have partnered together in this initiative, both police cars and fire trucks will now carry American flags to give to veterans families in times of loss.

The flags will be given to families of veterans who pass away in their homes in the city of Post Falls.

Captain McLean also added that he hopes other agencies will pick up the idea and run with it.

    •   