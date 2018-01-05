Judge orders treatment for Ohio man fixated on belly buttons - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Judge orders treatment for Ohio man fixated on belly buttons

AKRON, Ohio -

An Ohio judge has extended the probation of an autistic man who fixates on belly buttons, ordering him to attend an in-patient treatment program for sexual offenders.
  
Graig Burrier pleaded guilty to sexual battery in 2012 and received probation for attacking a 19-year-old pregnant woman in a stairwell and insisting he had to touch her belly button to pledge a fraternity. Authorities say he has continued asking to touch women's belly buttons during his probation.
  
The Akron Beacon Journal reports Summit County prosecutors had pushed to send the 29-year-old from Stow to prison for violating probation.
  
Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands extended Burrier's probation Thursday by ordering him to attend a residential program in Minnesota followed by supervision at a halfway house there.
  
Burrier's attorney says Rowlands' decision makes "perfect sense."
  
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    •   