WATCH: Incredible time-lapse from Space Needle captures growth of Seattle over three years in about 3 minutes

I don't get over to Seattle as much as I'd like to, maybe once a year, which is why it usually looks the same to me when I visit, but it is growing fast and a time-lapse video recently published proves it.

The video was posted to YouTube by Ricardo Martin on Thursday and outlines the last three years in Seattle using a 360-degree webcam on top of the Space Needle. The camera captures a panorama picture of the city every 10 minutes and will continue to do so for the next 50 years, according to Martin's video.

Martin took more than 2,000 images taken over the past three years and compiled an amazing time-lapse video that shows just how quickly the Emerald City is growing.

The video is full of fun little bits: "Ghost ships," skyscrapers popping up in a matter of seconds, double shadows, etc. Martin outlines his favorite moments of the 4-minute video in an article on Medium.com .