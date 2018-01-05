All charges against Polish death metal band Decapitated dropped

All rape and kidnapping charges against the four members of the polish death metal band Decapitated have been dropped, according to our partners at the Spokesman Review.

Spokesman Reporter Jonathan Glover tweeted out Friday morning that Spokane County Prosecutors have dropped all rape and kidnapping charges, "citing the well-being of the alleged victim."

The attorney for the band confirmed the information.

On September 1, just before 2 a.m., Spokane Police received a call from a woman reporting an incident that happened after a concert in downtown Spokane. A patrol officer responded to assist the woman. The report was then sent to the Special Victim's Unit for follow up. Based on the information they developed during the subsequent investigation, and with help from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, the four band members were taken into custody in Santa Ana.

27-year-old Michal Mikolaj Lysejko, Waclaw Jan Kieltyka, 35, Rafal Tomasz Piotrowski, 31, and Hubert Edward Wiecek, 30, were booked into jail in Santa Ana and then extradited back to Spokane. The four were released on their own recognizance back in December.

The Prosecutor's Office told KHQ on Friday the charges were dismissed without prejudice and can file at another time if they so choose.

