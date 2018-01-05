PHOTOS: Spokane Valley Detective wants to know if any of this jewelry is yours

A Spokane Valley Detective is trying to find the owner or owners of some jewelry.

The Sheriff's Office says at least one of the pieces was stolen during a Spokane Valley burglary, but Detective Roger Knight ha not been successful identifying the owners of the other pieces.

The jewelry appears to have been pawned/sold between late October through the end of November.

Anyone who recognizes any of these items as their own, and has already reported the theft/burglary, please contact Detective Knight at 509-477-3339.

Please have your report number ready when you call.