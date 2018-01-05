Suit to stop federal agency wolf killings in Idaho rejected

(AP) - A federal court has rejected a lawsuit by conservation groups contending a federal agency needed to do a new environmental study before being allowed to kill more wolves in Idaho.



U.S. District Court Judge Edward Lodge on Thursday ruled in favor of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services of Idaho and against Western Watersheds Project and four other groups.



Lodge says that requiring Wildlife Services to update a 2011 study wouldn't prevent more wolves from being killed in Idaho.



Lodge says that's because the Idaho Department of Fish and Game manages wolves and has demonstrated it can kill wolves, hire third parties to kill wolves, or increase hunting and trapping for wolves.



Western Watersheds Project Deputy Director Greta Anderson says Friday the group hasn't decided whether to appeal.

