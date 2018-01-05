$20,000 reward offered in Wyoming for missing dog

(AP) - The owner of a missing service dog in northwest Wyoming has put up a $20,000 reward for its return.



Patrick Delaney, who is the property manager or the dog's owner in Jackson Hole, says the offer is real.



The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that Delaney declined to identify the owner other than to say she is an elderly woman who lives alone.



The yellow Lab named Declan is about 5 years old and has been missing for about two weeks.



Delaney says the dog owner's attachment to Declan is deep and she would rather pay to get the dog back than go through getting another dog.



