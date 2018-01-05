Clash between Idaho prison gangs injures 5 inmates

(AP) - State officials have asked the Ada County Sheriff's Office to investigate a disturbance at a southwest Idaho men's prison involving two gangs that resulted in five inmates being sent to a local hospital for treatment.



The Idaho Department of Correction on Friday says 17 inmates at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution took part in the disturbance that began at about 4 p.m. Thursday.



The agency says none of the injuries to the inmates are life-threatening, and that no prison staff members were injured.



The agency declined to release the names of the gangs involved, citing the ongoing investigation.



The Idaho Maximum Security Institution is a 549-bed maximum security men's prison south of Boise in Kuna.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/5/2018 9:34:53 AM (GMT -8:00)