Emergency SOS: Life-saving iPhone feature you might not know about

A new iPhone feature has the potential to save lives in an emergency situation.

Apple's recent update to iOS 11 features an app called Emergency SOS, which allows users to discreetly call emergency services for help, without unlocking their phones.

How do I make a call?

iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus

Press and hold the side button and one of the Volume buttons until the Emergency SOS slider appears. Drag the Emergency SOS slider to call emergency services. If you continue to hold down the side button and Volume button, instead of dragging the slider, a countdown begins and an alert sounds. If you hold down the buttons until the countdown ends, your iPhone automatically calls emergency services.

iPhone 7 or earlier

To bring up the option, users simply press the lock button five times in quick succession. A red slider will appear, titled Emergency SOS. Drag the Emergency SOS slider to call emergency services.

How does it work?

When making a call with the SOS feature, Apple says your iPhone will automatically call the local emergency number. Howver, if you add emergency contacts to your phone, your iPhone will also alert them with a text message after you've made the call. The text will include your location and update your emergency contacts if your location changes.

What if I accidentally called SOS?

If you started an emergency call by accident, press the Stop button, then tap Stop Calling.

For more information on Apple's Emergency SOS app, click here: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT208076