Nigel Williams-Goss surprises dad with Jeep for belated birthday gift

Former Gonzaga basketball star Nigel Williams-Goss rendered his father speechless Friday, surprising him with a big, belated birthday gift.

"You've talked about this damn SRT Jeep for about 3 years now and I knew then that one day I would get it for you..." Williams-Goss captioned a video of the surprise on Instagram.

"You told me when I became a professional the first thing I should do is get myself something nice for all the work I have put in to this game. But as we all know, I am only in this position because of you. So before I get myself anything, this is for all of the 6 AM morning workouts before school, all the 10 PM workouts at night, the film studies, you coming to 98% of my college games home or away, the jobs you turned down because they didn’t allow you the time to help me reach my goals, the daily phone calls trying to help me become a stronger man, a better player. The sacrifices you have made to make me the young man and player I am today are countless. No one deserves this more than you and trust me this is only the beginning. Happy belated birthday pops, I love you!" The post continues.

Four hours after Williams-Goss posted the video of his father's reaction, the video has over 5,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

You can watch the video here: (warning, it does contain graphic language)