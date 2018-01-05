Detectives in Kitsap County arrest two drug dealers caught with three pounds of meth

Thursday, detectives from the West Sound Narcotics Enforcement Team (WestNET) arrested two men in Elma with approximately 3 lbs of methamphetamine inside their car.

With help from the Washington State Patrol, City of Elma Police Department, Washington State Department of Corrections, the Mason County Sheriff's Office, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, detectives arrested the two men, ages 22 and 32.

Troopers located the suspects' vehicle near the intersection of Fairgrounds Road and Filly Lane in Elma. A narcotics K9 was used and alerted to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle. Inside, detectives located about three pounds of methamphetamine and other evidence of large scale distribution of methamphetamine. The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is about $60,000. The two suspects, from Tacoma and Stockton, CA, respectively, were arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver, Methamphetamine, and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may be made.

Anyone with information about drug dealers or other narcotics related activity may call WestNET at (360) 337 7064.