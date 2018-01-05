$10,000 reward offered for info about military explosives discovered in Arizona

NBC - Federal authorities say a construction crew discovered a stockpile of stolen military explosives buried in central Arizona.

The crew discovered the cache in October while clearing land about a hundred miles northwest of Phoenix.

Officials say there were 80 blocks of C4 plastic explosive, 9 Claymore antipersonnel mines, and a roll of military detonating cord buried about five-feet underground, inside large plastic pipes.

Now the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the theft.

Authorities believe the explosives have been buried for about 20 years.