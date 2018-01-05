Florida man calls 911 to report drunk driver - himself

NBC - A Florida 9-1-1 dispatcher received an unusual call on New Year's Eve.

On Friday, authorities released audio of the call made by 39-year-old Michael Lester to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Lester called 9-1-1 around 9 p.m. eastern time Sunday to report he was driving drunk and needed to pull over.

They say Lester admitted to driving the wrong way and that he had been driving drunk "all night" and was "trying to get pulled over."

The dispatcher kept Lester on the phone until he said he was going to "get something to eat" and let the cops "catch up with me" before he hung up the phone.

With the dispatcher's assistance, deputies caught up with Lester and took him into custody.

He's charged with driving under the influence, driving on the wrong side of the road, and no seat belt.