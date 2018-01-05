Corgi's love for shopping at Target goes viral

Corgi's love for shopping at Target goes viralPosted: Updated:
FBI: Border Patrol agent duped girls into making nude photos
SEATTLE (AP) - A U.S. Border Patrol agent accused of posing online as a boy to share nude photos and sexually explicit messages with teen girls now faces a federal sex crime charge. The SeattlePI reports 36-year-old Micah Mardo was arrested this week at the Sumas Border Patrol station in northwest Washington after investigators followed up on a tip from an acquaintance. The tipster told investigators Mardo's wife had been concerned before discovering disturbing image...>>
First look inside Spokane Tribal Casino ahead of opening
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Friday night we got a sneak peek at the newest addition to Airway Heights. The Spokane Tribe's casino is in Airway Heights, but further west on Hwy. 2 than Northern Quest. Tonight they opened their doors for us, and showed off their new 38,000 square ft. casino. It includes 450 gaming machines, 12 gaming tables, and features a restaurant and bar. Tribal Chairwoman Carol Evans says the tribe has been working for 30 years t...>>
Judge won't dismiss suit filed by brother of JonBenet Ramsey
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - A judge has declined to dismiss a $750 million defamation lawsuit filed against CBS by JonBenet Ramsey's brother. The Boulder Daily Camera reports a circuit court judge in Michigan on Friday denied a motion by CBS and other defendants who asked that he toss the case. Burke Ramsey sued CBS in December 2016, saying his reputation was ruined after a television series that concluded he killed his 6-year-old sister more than two decades ago.>>
Spokane police investigating death in Finch Arboretum neighborhood
The Spokane Police Department was on scene early Saturday morning in the Finch Arboretum neighborhood conducting a death investigation. Just after midnight on Saturday, a Spokane Valley police officer was conducting a traffic stop near Dishman Rd. and Appleway. A man unrelated to the traffic stop approached the officers and was interviewed.>>
All charges against Polish death metal band Decapitated dropped
SPOKANE, Wash. - All rape and kidnapping charges against the four members of the polish death metal band Decapitated have been dropped, according to our partners at the Spokesman Review. Spokesman Reporter Jonathan Glover tweeted out Friday morning that Spokane County Prosecutors have dropped all rape and kidnapping charges, "citing the well-being of the alleged victim.">>
Court Docs: Cheney man on 'magic mushrooms' tells cops he's 'freaking out'
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police are investigating after a man told them he was "freaking out" on magic mushrooms he had grown himself. According to court documents, officers were called to a home on Pineview Court on Wednesday night for a reported overdose. When they arrived, they found the man's wife outside.>>
Police: Snow thwarts shoplifter in North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (AP) - Authorities say a North Dakota man who wheeled a shopping cart with stolen merchandise out of a Hobby Lobby craft store was stopped by snow. Police say 22-year-old Dustin Johnson filled up a cart with about $4,000 in products at a Hobby Lobby store in Minot on Wednesday. After the cart got stuck in the snow in the parking lot and tipped over, Johnson allegedly ran off.>>
NASA: Legendary astronaut, moonwalker John Young has died
WASHINGTON (AP) - NASA says legendary astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. Young was 87. The space agency said Young died Friday night following complications from pneumonia. NASA said Young was the only agency astronaut to go into space as part of the Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle programs, and the first to fly into space six times.>>
Trump says he'd be open to talking with North Korean leader
THURMONT, Md. (AP) - President Donald Trump says he's open to talking with the North Korean leader he's called "Rocket Man" and is hoping some good can come from upcoming talks between the Koreas. Trump tells reporters at Camp David that he "always believes in talking.">>
Woman delivering meals to the homeless attacked with machete
SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) - Police say a man in Vermont has used a machete to attack a woman in her 70s as she delivered meals to a motel being used as emergency housing for the homeless. WCAX-TV reports 32-year-old Burlington resident Abukar Ibrahim is accused of attacking the 73-year-old Meals on Wheels volunteer who was dropping off meals at Harbor Place, which serves as a temporary emergency housing facility.>>
Man gets 28 years in Seattle-area dismemberment slaying
SEATTLE (AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to murder in the killing and dismembering a woman in her suburban home and dumping her remains in a Seattle recycling bin has been sentenced to nearly 28 years in prison. KOMO-TV reports 39-year-old John Robert Charlton was sentenced Friday in the death of 40-year-old Ingrid Lyne. The sentence was the maximum allowed under state guidelines.>>
Pot industry frets, then shrugs off Sessions' new policy
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - This week's announcement that the U.S. Department of Justice would lift its hands-off approach to states that legalized marijuana shocked many in the industry who have been trying to go legit. Marijuana stocks plunged and investors fretted in the hours immediately after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the move.>>
McNabb, Davis out at ESPN after sex misconduct investigation
NEW YORK (AP) - Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis have been dismissed from ESPN following an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct while employed at NFL Network. ESPN says in a statement Saturday "they are no longer working for us." The pair worked for ESPN Radio and were taken off the air Dec. 12, pending an internal investigation.>>
Scientists seek US backcountry skiers to measure snowpack
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - America’s space agency wants you to head for the mountains with a smartphone and a measuring stick. NASA’s earth science arm is funding research that recruits citizen scientists on skis, snowshoes and snowmobiles to measure snow depth in backcountry locations of the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.>>
Officials: Pulse nightclub shooter’s widow knew he would do ‘something bad’
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Investigators say the widow of the man who killed dozens of people at a gay nightclub in Florida knew her husband “was going to do something bad” before the attack. The Orlando Sentinel reports that a statement written by an FBI agent and signed by Noor Salman says that she was in denial that her husband, Omar Mateen, could hurt other people when he left their home with guns and ammunition.>>
Trump seeks $18 billion to extend border wall over 10 years
The Trump administration has proposed spending $18 billion over 10 years to significantly extend the border wall with Mexico, providing one of its most detailed blueprints of how the president hopes to carry out a signature campaign pledge.>>
