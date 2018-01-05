Corgi's love for shopping at Target goes viral

Watch your tail, Bullseye. There's a new dog in town sniffing to take the spot as the new Target mascot.

Meet Zira; she's a Pembroke corgi/mini Aussie mix and she's going viral after her owner tweeted a picture depicting her love of shopping.

When owner Jesse heads to the store, Zira goes with her.

Jesse recently tweeted a picture of Zira at Target, captivating the hearts of dog lovers all across Twitter.

MY DOG WENT TO TARGET AND LOOK HOW HAPPY SHE IS pic.twitter.com/Cdt2s2aI3p — jesse (@virgoprincxss) January 3, 2018

As of Friday, the tweet has over 138,000 retweets and over 500 likes.

This isn't Zira's first bout with fame; she has a following of her own thanks to her Instagram and Facebook accounts, which document her daily life.

Target isn't the only store that gets Zira's tail wagging. She seems to have found a pet-friendly store that she is just as excited about frequenting: Petsmart.