Kentucky sheriff rescues kitten frozen to boat dock

A kitten found frozen to a boat dock in Kentucky is getting a new lease on life after a sheriff rescued him.

LEX 18 News says the stray kitten's paws and fur got stuck to the dock after it had fallen into the water. He was stuck for 11 hours.

"He had fell in the water and came up on the little piece of rock, just left of the steps and froze right there," Roy Jasper told LEX 18 News.

The Jaspers called for back up.

"I poured the water on his front feet, and in a few seconds, they did come loose," Mercer County Sheriff Ernie Kelty told LEX 18 News. The sheriff continued to cut free the kitten's fur that was also frozen.

"And then he put him under his shirt, and walked up here and gave him to me. Of course, Laurie took him in and wiped him down with towels. He was solid wet," said Jasper.

Sheriff Kelty says the kitten had a bit of an attitude during the rescue, but eventually warmed up to him.

"But I probably would have too. It seemed like, that he realized I was there to help," he said.

The stray kitten now has a family to call his own, and a heroic name to go with it.

"We're naming him after the Sheriff. We're naming him Ernie," said Roy.