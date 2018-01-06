First look inside Spokane Tribal Casino ahead of opening

Friday night we got a sneak peek at the newest addition to Airway Heights.

The Spokane Tribe's casino is in Airway Heights, but further west on Hwy. 2 than Northern Quest.

Tonight they opened their doors for us, and showed off their new 38,000 square ft. casino. It includes 450 gaming machines, 12 gaming tables, and features a restaurant and bar.

Tribal Chairwoman Carol Evans says the tribe has been working for 30 years to make this casino a reality.

She said they've already created 500 jobs, about half going to Spokane tribal members.

The casino is set to open at 7 o'clock Monday night.

It will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Spokane Tribe says they are still hiring new employees. For information, click here: https://www.spokanetribecasino.com/