RECALL ALERT: Over 4,000 pounds of pepperoni sticks recalled in WA

Check your kitchen. Hempler Foods Group is recalling approximately 4,068 pounds of pepperoni sticks products that may be contaminated with metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

The Ferndale, Wash. based company sold the products under the name of "Hempler's Family Classic Pepperoni Natural Smoke Flavoring Added."

The pepperoni sticks were vacuum-packed in 2.25-lb packages with a 'packed on' date of 10/10/2017, and sold to grocery store locations in Eastern Washington.

The company issued the recall notice after three consumers reported finding small metal pieces in the pepperoni products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the pepperoni sticks.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.