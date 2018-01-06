UPDATE: Spokane police arrest man for murder following death investigation

UPDATE: Spokane police have arrested a man for second degree murder following a death investigation on Buena Vista Drive early Saturday morning.

Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives served a search warrant at the residence during the investigation. Probable cause was developed to arrest 59 years old, William W. Bost for Murder 2nd degree Domestic Violence. Bost was booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.

Previous coverage:

The Spokane Police Department was on scene early Saturday morning in the Finch Arboretum neighborhood conducting a death investigation.

Just after midnight on Saturday, a Spokane Valley police officer was conducting a traffic stop near Dishman Rd. and Appleway. A man unrelated to the traffic stop approached the officers and was interviewed. During the interview officers were led to believe there was a dead body inside a house in the area.

Spokane County deputies and police officers responded to the 1000 block of S. Buena Vista Dr. Inside the house they found a deceased adult. Additional details were not immediately available.

Major Crimes detectives were on scene investigating the death Saturday morning.

If you know anything about what may have happened, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.