2 planes collide on the ground at Toronto's airport

Passengers were forced to evacuate via emergency slides in the frigid cold after two planes collided on the ground at Toronto's Pearson International Airport. No injuries have been reported.



WestJet said Friday night an inbound from Cancun, Mexico with 168 passengers and a crew of six was stationary and waiting to go to a gate when it was struck by a Sunwing aircraft moving back from a gate.

Spokeswoman Lauren Stewart said the WestJet passengers were evacuated from the aircraft via emergency slides and all were safely in the terminal and clearing customs shortly after the collision.



Sunwing said there were no crew or passengers aboard its aircraft. It was being towed by the airline's ground handling service provider at the time of the incident.

