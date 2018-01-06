Montana girl released from hospital after dog attack - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Montana girl released from hospital after dog attack

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Family members say the 3-year-old Montana girl who was attacked by a dog in Billings has been released from the hospital.
  
Naomi Brown was flown to the Denver area and underwent surgery early Wednesday at Children's Hospital Colorado to repair damaged ligaments in her right wrist.
  
Shadow Card says the bull mastiff also injured her daughter's face and neck in the attack Tuesday.
  
Card says Naomi was being watched at her grandmother's house when the attack occurred. Animal Control officials weren't sure what provoked the dog to attack.
  
The dog was euthanized.
  
Card told the Billings Gazette on Friday that her daughter still had considerable swelling, but she was in good spirits.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

