Mountain summit tied for 2nd coldest on earth

A weather observatory says the highest peak in the northeastern United States is tied for the second-coldest location on earth.



The Mount Washington Observatory says on its Facebook page that the temperature at the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire was minus 36 degrees at 6 a.m. Saturday, tied with Armstrong, Ontario.



Brutally cold conditions have gripped the East Coast and are expected to last most of the weekend.



Mount Washington has long been known for its winter weather.



A museum at the summit showcases that history, including a 231 mph wind gust that for decades was the highest recorded wind speed on earth.

