Rhode Island crews battle four-alarm fire in frigid cold

Icy conditions made it tough for firefighters battling a four-alarm fire Saturday in Providence, Rhode Island. Four buildings were damaged and several people were injured in the blaze that happened early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the scene on Bowdoin Street, which was completely glazed over with ice, around 3 a.m. The freezing temperatures made it extremely difficult for firefighters to extinguish the raging inferno.

"You come out, you're all wet, you just freeze right up," said Battalion Chief Stephen Capracotta. "Our hoses freeze, we had a couple of engines freeze, and our ladder trucks are trying to dig out from all the water."

Roaring winds helped the fire spread to neighboring buildings, three of which are damaged beyond repair.

Six residents were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, and one person was unaccounted for Saturday.

Authorities say two firefighters were also injured battling the fire and another experienced a muscle strain in the aftermath due to the challenging conditions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.