Rhode Island crews battle four-alarm fire in frigid cold

Mustache thieves caught in the act
Spokane Valley, Wash. On Friday morning and Rebecca Bolster was about to head out and get the day started. Until her oldest daughter noticed something was missing from the front door, "She was like mommy someone took our snowman. and I was like no none did I was just outside," said Rebecca. Rebecca went outside to look for herself, and to her surprise, the snowman wasn't there. But not to fear, Frosty didn't get that far, "I didn't>>
UPDATE: Spokane police arrest man for murder following death investigation
UPDATE: Spokane police have arrested a man for second degree murder following a death investigation on Buena Vista Drive early Saturday morning. Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives served a search warrant at the residence during the investigation. Probable cause was developed to arrest 59 years old, William W. Bost for Murder 2nd degree Domestic Violence. Bost was booked into the Spokane County Jail.>>
Montana girl released from hospital after dog attack
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Family members say the 3-year-old Montana girl who was attacked by a dog in Billings has been released from the hospital. Naomi Brown was flown to the Denver area and underwent surgery early Wednesday at Children's Hospital Colorado to repair damaged ligaments in her right wrist.>>
Inmate on the run since August apprehended in Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. - The Washington State Department of Corrections says an inmate who escaped back in August was taken into custody Saturday morning. 22-year-old Maksim Petrovskiy was apprehended without incident at about 10:30 a.m. after being located near Grants Pass, Oregon, in Josephine County.>>
Chief charged with seeking sex from agent posing as girl, 14
LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) - State prosecutors are accusing the police chief in a small Pennsylvania town of trying to solicit sex online from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl. The attorney general's office on Friday arrested 40-year-old Leechburg Police Chief Michael W. Diebold at a spot in Westmoreland County where he had allegedly hoped to meet up with the girl.>>
Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens
MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.>>
Takata adds 3.3 million air bag inflators to massive recall
DETROIT (AP) - Japanese air bag maker Takata is recalling another 3.3 million faulty air bag inflators as it continues to expand the largest automotive recall in U.S. history. The latest recalls cover frontal air bags in certain 2009, 2010 and 2013 vehicles. They're made by Honda, Toyota, Audi, BMW, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar-Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Tesla.>>
6 dead after wrong-way crash on Northern California highway
WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say six people have been killed in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on a Northern California highway. The California Highway Patrol says it received calls around 12:30 a.m. Sunday about a Chevrolet heading south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Woodland.>>
Colorado prosecutors weighed charges against deputy killer
DENVER (AP) - Weeks before a man killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy and wounded four other officers, prosecutors considered but declined to file criminal charges against him over angry emails he sent. Matthew Riehl ambushed police who responded to a 911 call he made from his apartment at a Denver suburb on Dec. 31.>>
Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month. That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.>>
Ray Thomas of The Moody Blues dies at 76
LONDON (AP) - Ray Thomas, flautist and vocalist for British rock group The Moody Blues, has died at 76. His music label, Esoteric Recordings/Cherry Red Records, says Thomas died suddenly Thursday at his home in Surrey, near London. No cause of death was given Sunday, but Thomas disclosed in 2014 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.>>
Foreign meddling in 2018 elections a concern, CIA chief says
WASHINGTON (AP) - CIA Director Mike Pompeo says he's concerned about continued efforts by Russia and others to undermine American elections, including this year's contests, but says such meddling isn't new. Pompeo tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that there are "many foes who want to undermine Western democracy.">>
Iran’s Guard claims victory against anti-government protests
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said on Sunday that the nation and its security forces have ended the wave of unrest linked to anti-government protests that erupted last month.>>
UN envoy says no change in US position on North Korea talks
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s U.N. ambassador says the administration hasn’t changed its conditions regarding talks with North Korea amid growing tensions over the North’s nuclear and missile programs. Ambassador Nikki Haley is making clear North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) would first need to stop weapons testing.>>
Globes to roll out red carpet under cloud of sex scandals
The Golden Globes, once the stomping grounds of Harvey Weinstein, will belong to someone else this year. The 75th Golden Globe Awards, which NBC will broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, at 8 p.m. Eastern, is considered wide open.>>
32 missing, oil spills out after tanker collision off China
BEIJING (AP) - An Iranian oil tanker collided with a bulk freighter and caught fire off China’s east coast, leaving the tanker’s entire crew of 32 missing and causing it to spill oil into the sea, authorities said Sunday. Chinese authorities dispatched police vessels and three cleaning ships to the scene after the collision, which happened late Saturday.>>
