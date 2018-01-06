Inmate on the run since August apprehended in Oregon

The Washington State Department of Corrections says an inmate who escaped back in August was taken into custody Saturday morning.

22-year-old Maksim Petrovskiy was apprehended without incident at about 10:30 a.m. after being located near Grants Pass, Oregon, in Josephine County. He was booked into Josephine County jail.

Petrovskiy escaped from the Goldendale Department of Natural Resources fire crew at about 2:30 a.m. on August 15. He had previously been convicted on car theft charges out of Snohomish County and began serving his 33 month sentence in April of 2017. His expected release date had been tentatively set for December 8, 2018.

The Washington State Department of Corrections worked in close partnership with other law enforcement agencies, including local law enforcement, the Oregon State Police, and the US Marshal Service and greatly values and thanks its law enforcement partners. The Department also thanks the many individuals who provided tips to the phone lines.