Globes to roll out red carpet under cloud of sex scandals - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Globes to roll out red carpet under cloud of sex scandals

Posted: Updated:

The Golden Globes, once the stomping grounds of Harvey Weinstein, will belong to someone else this year.

The 75th Golden Globe Awards, which NBC will broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, at 8 p.m. Eastern, is considered wide open, with contenders including Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” and Martin McDonaugh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

But whoever takes home awards Sunday, the spotlight is unlikely to stray far from the sexual harassment scandals that have roiled Hollywood ever since an avalanche of allegations toppled Weinstein. Before his fall, Weinstein lorded over the Globes and two decades of winners.

Everything in Hollywood’s carefully choreographed awards season has been altered by the still unfolding revelations of sexual misconduct, from the nominees to the red-carpet wardrobe. Out of solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and assault, many women have said they will be dressing in black for the Globes.

Red carpet arrivals will be streamed live on Facebook beginning at 6 p.m. EST. The ceremony will be live-streamed on NBC’s website and its app for viewers with a paid television subscription.

The ongoing reckoning has derailed Oscar campaigns and prompted new ones. Among the nominees Sunday night is Christopher Plummer, who was brought in at the last minute to erase Kevin Spacey from Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World.”

It should all make for an unusual atmosphere for the Globes, which have long fostered a reputation as the loosest, booziest evening of awards season. Even former host Ricky Gervais has acknowledged Sunday’s awards will have an awkward tone.

“If I were hosting the Golden Globes this weekend, I wouldn’t be brave enough to do the joke I’ve just thought of,” Gervais said Wednesday.

Hosting duties will fall instead to a Globes rookie: late-night host Seth Meyers. He will have his hands full trying to match last year’s broadcast, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. It was watched by 20 million viewers, an eight percent increase.

“We don’t want this night to be a session where we’re just scolding everything that happened because it is really important for us to remember that great movies came out of this year,” Meyers told The Associated Press last week. “A lot of people, we’re realizing, worked really hard in environments that were not that conducive to working really hard. So the goal is to have people have a wonderful night and an enjoyable party in a year which everyone deserves it.”

Last year’s broadcast also roped in one notable viewer: then President-elect Donald Trump. He was critical of Meryl Streep after the actress’s forceful political acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. This year, the honor will go to Oprah Winfrey.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mustache thieves caught in the act

    Mustache thieves caught in the act

    Saturday, January 6 2018 10:11 PM EST2018-01-07 03:11:20 GMT

    Spokane Valley, Wash. On Friday morning and Rebecca Bolster was about to head out and get the day started. Until her oldest daughter noticed something was missing from the front door, "She was like mommy someone took our snowman. and I was like no none did I was just outside,"  said Rebecca. Rebecca went outside to look for herself, and to her surprise, the snowman wasn't there. But not to fear, Frosty didn't get that far, "I didn't 

    >>

    Spokane Valley, Wash. On Friday morning and Rebecca Bolster was about to head out and get the day started. Until her oldest daughter noticed something was missing from the front door, "She was like mommy someone took our snowman. and I was like no none did I was just outside,"  said Rebecca. Rebecca went outside to look for herself, and to her surprise, the snowman wasn't there. But not to fear, Frosty didn't get that far, "I didn't 

    >>

  • UPDATE: Spokane police arrest man for murder following death investigation

    UPDATE: Spokane police arrest man for murder following death investigation

    Saturday, January 6 2018 5:14 PM EST2018-01-06 22:14:04 GMT

    UPDATE: Spokane police have arrested a man for second degree murder following a death investigation on Buena Vista Drive early Saturday morning. Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives served a search warrant at the residence during the investigation.  Probable cause was developed to arrest 59 years old, William W. Bost for Murder 2nd degree Domestic Violence.  Bost was booked into the Spokane County Jail.

    >>

    UPDATE: Spokane police have arrested a man for second degree murder following a death investigation on Buena Vista Drive early Saturday morning. Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives served a search warrant at the residence during the investigation.  Probable cause was developed to arrest 59 years old, William W. Bost for Murder 2nd degree Domestic Violence.  Bost was booked into the Spokane County Jail.

    >>

  • Montana girl released from hospital after dog attack

    Montana girl released from hospital after dog attack

    Saturday, January 6 2018 4:58 PM EST2018-01-06 21:58:08 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Family members say the 3-year-old Montana girl who was attacked by a dog in Billings has been released from the hospital.    Naomi Brown was flown to the Denver area and underwent surgery early Wednesday at Children's Hospital Colorado to repair damaged ligaments in her right wrist.

    >>

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Family members say the 3-year-old Montana girl who was attacked by a dog in Billings has been released from the hospital.    Naomi Brown was flown to the Denver area and underwent surgery early Wednesday at Children's Hospital Colorado to repair damaged ligaments in her right wrist.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 6 dead after wrong-way crash on Northern California highway

    6 dead after wrong-way crash on Northern California highway

    Sunday, January 7 2018 2:40 PM EST2018-01-07 19:40:00 GMT

    WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say six people have been killed in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on a Northern California highway.    The California Highway Patrol says it received calls around 12:30 a.m. Sunday about a Chevrolet heading south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Woodland.

    >>

    WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say six people have been killed in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on a Northern California highway.    The California Highway Patrol says it received calls around 12:30 a.m. Sunday about a Chevrolet heading south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Woodland.

    >>

  • Colorado prosecutors weighed charges against deputy killer

    Colorado prosecutors weighed charges against deputy killer

    Sunday, January 7 2018 2:30 PM EST2018-01-07 19:30:16 GMT

    DENVER (AP) - Weeks before a man killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy and wounded four other officers, prosecutors considered but declined to file criminal charges against him over angry emails he sent.    Matthew Riehl ambushed police who responded to a 911 call he made from his apartment at a Denver suburb on Dec. 31.

    >>

    DENVER (AP) - Weeks before a man killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy and wounded four other officers, prosecutors considered but declined to file criminal charges against him over angry emails he sent.    Matthew Riehl ambushed police who responded to a 911 call he made from his apartment at a Denver suburb on Dec. 31.

    >>

  • Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M

    Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M

    Sunday, January 7 2018 2:12 PM EST2018-01-07 19:12:49 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month.    That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month.    That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.

    >>
    •   