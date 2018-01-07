Colorado prosecutors weighed charges against deputy killer

Weeks before a man killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy and wounded four other officers, prosecutors considered but declined to file criminal charges against him over angry emails he sent.



Matthew Riehl ambushed police who responded to a 911 call he made from his apartment at a Denver suburb on Dec. 31.



Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed before the 37-year-old Riehl was killed by police.



Riehl began sending angry emails after he was issued a traffic citation on Nov. 10. Riehl sent more than a dozen emails to the officer who ticketed him and the municipal court.



KMGH-TV reports that public records it obtained showed police and prosecutors considering charges against Riehl.



But on Dec. 14, prosecutors determined Riehl's rants against public officials weren't criminal.



