Bathroom behavior got this Florida man kicked off his flight - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bathroom behavior got this Florida man kicked off his flight

Posted: Updated:
FORT MYERS, Fla. -

Frequent flyer tip: if you're going to use the airplane bathroom, take good aim. Otherwise, you might be grounded.
  
Flight attendants say Dante Bencivenga left a mess and urine all over the floor of the bathroom on a Spirit Airlines flight before takeoff Thursday night.
  
According to WBBH TV , the 58-year-old was escorted off the plane and charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication. He also was banned from Southwest Florida International Airport for one year.
  
Bencivenga said he wasn't intoxicated, but crew members said he became belligerent when they tried to book him on a later flight, and refused to leave the concourse even after police threatened to arrest him for trespassing.
  
___
  
Information from: WBBH-TV, http://www.nbc-2.com/

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M

    Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M

    Sunday, January 7 2018 4:02 PM EST2018-01-07 21:02:39 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month.    That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month.    That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.

    >>

  • Mustache thieves caught in the act

    Mustache thieves caught in the act

    Saturday, January 6 2018 10:11 PM EST2018-01-07 03:11:20 GMT

    Spokane Valley, Wash. On Friday morning and Rebecca Bolster was about to head out and get the day started. Until her oldest daughter noticed something was missing from the front door, "She was like mommy someone took our snowman. and I was like no none did I was just outside,"  said Rebecca. Rebecca went outside to look for herself, and to her surprise, the snowman wasn't there. But not to fear, Frosty didn't get that far, "I didn't 

    >>

    Spokane Valley, Wash. On Friday morning and Rebecca Bolster was about to head out and get the day started. Until her oldest daughter noticed something was missing from the front door, "She was like mommy someone took our snowman. and I was like no none did I was just outside,"  said Rebecca. Rebecca went outside to look for herself, and to her surprise, the snowman wasn't there. But not to fear, Frosty didn't get that far, "I didn't 

    >>

  • Cat jumps into car and attacks driver, who is then run over

    Cat jumps into car and attacks driver, who is then run over

    Sunday, January 7 2018 4:40 PM EST2018-01-07 21:40:19 GMT

    COCOA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman is recovering from critical injuries after a cat jumped into her car and attacked her, causing her to be run over by her own vehicle.    The Florida Highway Patrol says the unidentified woman was parked in front of a house near Cocoa on Friday night. As she prepared to drive away, the cat pounced into her car and scratched or bit her.

    >>

    COCOA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman is recovering from critical injuries after a cat jumped into her car and attacked her, causing her to be run over by her own vehicle.    The Florida Highway Patrol says the unidentified woman was parked in front of a house near Cocoa on Friday night. As she prepared to drive away, the cat pounced into her car and scratched or bit her.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder

    Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder

    Monday, January 8 2018 1:58 AM EST2018-01-08 06:58:45 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of DV. SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of DV. SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence. 

    >>

  • Oprah Winfrey says 'a new day is on the horizon' in powerful Globes speech

    Oprah Winfrey says 'a new day is on the horizon' in powerful Globes speech

    Sunday, January 7 2018 11:52 PM EST2018-01-08 04:52:55 GMT

    BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Oprah Winfrey has accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes by saying she hopes as the first black women to accept the honor, she hopes it has an impact on young girls watching Sunday’s ceremony. The actress and businesswoman accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday’s Globes ceremony and received a lengthy standing ovation, which she tried to calm down.

    >>

    BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Oprah Winfrey has accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes by saying she hopes as the first black women to accept the honor, she hopes it has an impact on young girls watching Sunday’s ceremony. The actress and businesswoman accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday’s Globes ceremony and received a lengthy standing ovation, which she tried to calm down.

    >>

  • Best Ways to Shovel Away Ice from Driveways, Sidewalks

    Best Ways to Shovel Away Ice from Driveways, Sidewalks

    Sunday, January 7 2018 9:42 PM EST2018-01-08 02:42:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Even with the warmer weather, there is still ice on side roads and some sidewalks making for some slippery areas. So what can you do to remove it if it’s on your property? With the warmer temperatures, it's likely you can just shovel it away, but if it's still too difficult, Jonathan Evans, general manager at the General Store, says the traditional de-icer in bags or the liquids are the best thing to use. He says the most common reason why it would ...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Even with the warmer weather, there is still ice on side roads and some sidewalks making for some slippery areas. So what can you do to remove it if it’s on your property? With the warmer temperatures, it's likely you can just shovel it away, but if it's still too difficult, Jonathan Evans, general manager at the General Store, says the traditional de-icer in bags or the liquids are the best thing to use. He says the most common reason why it would ...

    >>
    •   