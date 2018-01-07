Shooting leaves 1 dead in Montana

(AP) - Police in southwestern Montana are investigating a fatal shooting and have taken one person into custody.



Gallatin County authorities say police were called about 9 a.m. Sunday and found one person dead and another injured at a residence in Belgrade. Both had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.



Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark says investigators identified a suspect, who was taken into custody.



No names or other details were immediately released.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/7/2018 3:35:15 PM (GMT -8:00)