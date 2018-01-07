Oprah Winfrey says 'a new day is on the horizon' in powerful Globes speech

Oprah Winfrey says 'a new day is on the horizon' in powerful Globes speechPosted: Updated:
Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month. That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.>>
Mustache thieves caught in the act
Spokane Valley, Wash. On Friday morning and Rebecca Bolster was about to head out and get the day started. Until her oldest daughter noticed something was missing from the front door, "She was like mommy someone took our snowman. and I was like no none did I was just outside," said Rebecca. Rebecca went outside to look for herself, and to her surprise, the snowman wasn't there. But not to fear, Frosty didn't get that far, "I didn't>>
Cat jumps into car and attacks driver, who is then run over
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman is recovering from critical injuries after a cat jumped into her car and attacked her, causing her to be run over by her own vehicle. The Florida Highway Patrol says the unidentified woman was parked in front of a house near Cocoa on Friday night. As she prepared to drive away, the cat pounced into her car and scratched or bit her.>>
6 dead after wrong-way crash on Northern California highway
WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say six people have been killed in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on a Northern California highway. The California Highway Patrol says it received calls around 12:30 a.m. Sunday about a Chevrolet heading south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Woodland.>>
Takata adds 3.3 million air bag inflators to massive recall
DETROIT (AP) - Japanese air bag maker Takata is recalling another 3.3 million faulty air bag inflators as it continues to expand the largest automotive recall in U.S. history. The latest recalls cover frontal air bags in certain 2009, 2010 and 2013 vehicles. They're made by Honda, Toyota, Audi, BMW, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar-Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Tesla.>>
UPDATE: Spokane police arrest man for murder following death investigation
UPDATE: Spokane police have arrested a man for second degree murder following a death investigation on Buena Vista Drive early Saturday morning. Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives served a search warrant at the residence during the investigation. Probable cause was developed to arrest 59 years old, William W. Bost for Murder 2nd degree Domestic Violence. Bost was booked into the Spokane County Jail.>>
Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder
SPOKANE, Wash.- Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of DV. SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence.>>
Oprah Winfrey says 'a new day is on the horizon' in powerful Globes speech
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Oprah Winfrey has accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes by saying she hopes as the first black women to accept the honor, she hopes it has an impact on young girls watching Sunday’s ceremony. The actress and businesswoman accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday’s Globes ceremony and received a lengthy standing ovation, which she tried to calm down.>>
Best Ways to Shovel Away Ice from Driveways, Sidewalks
SPOKANE, Wash. - Even with the warmer weather, there is still ice on side roads and some sidewalks making for some slippery areas. So what can you do to remove it if it’s on your property? With the warmer temperatures, it's likely you can just shovel it away, but if it's still too difficult, Jonathan Evans, general manager at the General Store, says the traditional de-icer in bags or the liquids are the best thing to use. He says the most common reason why it would ...>>
Shooting leaves 1 dead in Montana
BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) - Police in southwestern Montana are investigating a fatal shooting and have taken one person into custody. Gallatin County authorities say police were called about 9 a.m. Sunday and found one person dead and another injured at a residence in Belgrade. Both had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark says investigators identified a suspect, who was taken into custody. No>>
Bathroom behavior got this Florida man kicked off his flight
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Frequent flyer tip: if you're going to use the airplane bathroom, take good aim. Otherwise, you might be grounded. Flight attendants say Dante Bencivenga left a mess and urine all over the floor of the bathroom on a Spirit Airlines flight before takeoff Thursday night. According to WBBH TV , the 58-year-old was escorted off the plane and charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication.>>
Postal carriers say aggressive turkeys stopping mail service
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (AP) - Postal carriers say a rafter of aggressive wild turkeys have prevented them from delivering mail to more than two dozen homes in a Cleveland suburb. Cleveland.com reports residents on a number of streets in Rocky River have had to pick up their mail at the post office because the turkeys have created unsafe conditions for carriers to deliver to their homes.>>
Cat jumps into car and attacks driver, who is then run over
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman is recovering from critical injuries after a cat jumped into her car and attacked her, causing her to be run over by her own vehicle. The Florida Highway Patrol says the unidentified woman was parked in front of a house near Cocoa on Friday night. As she prepared to drive away, the cat pounced into her car and scratched or bit her.>>
Flooding at JFK terminal adds to delays from winter weather
NEW YORK (AP) - A water main break at John F. Kennedy International Airport is adding more delays to the storm-related aftermath the already beleaguered airport is working to recover from. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says international arrivals to Terminal 4 have been suspended, with passengers who have already arrived being taken to other terminals for processing. Departures were not impacted.>>
Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month. That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.>>
Told their treehouse must go, owners appeal to Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (AP) - Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen built a Florida beachfront treehouse that would be the envy of any child. It's got two levels, hammocks and windows that look out on the Gulf of Mexico. But the hangout has cost the couple a handsome sum. Tran says it cost about $30,000 to construct and probably five times that in legal fees as they've fought the city of Holmes Beach for years.>>
