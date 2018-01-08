Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic viol - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder

Posted: Updated:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of domestic violence.

SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence. The victim has not yet been identified. Neighbors of Bost said there were warning signs.

"I look back and think, I sensed something was not right," said neighbor Kathy Morris. "Why didn't I go back and try to be a friend?"

The body of Bost's alleged victim was discovered early Saturday. The investigation began after a man approached a deputy as he conducted an unrelated traffic stop late Friday in Spokane Valley. The conversation lead detectives to believe a homicide may have occurred. Findings inside a home, several miles away from the traffic stop, confirmed it.

"I'm really angry with William," Morris said. "This all hits home because I have a past of domestic violence."

Morris has lived across the street from Bost and the woman he lived with for more than a year. It's unknown if the woman and Bost were married. Other neighbors said they had heard fighting in the past, but not the night of the homicide.

Morris said she's hopeful this tragedy will motivate other victim's of domestic violence to leave and get the resources they need.

"Get out," she said. "Get out as fast as you can. It's your life."

Click here for resources for anyone caught up in an abusive relationship.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder

    Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder

    Monday, January 8 2018 1:58 AM EST2018-01-08 06:58:45 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of DV. SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of DV. SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence. 

    >>

  • Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M

    Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M

    Sunday, January 7 2018 4:02 PM EST2018-01-07 21:02:39 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month.    That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month.    That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.

    >>

  • Pierce County Deputy killed was Navy veteran, father of 3 boys

    Monday, January 8 2018 10:44 AM EST2018-01-08 15:44:11 GMT

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Washington state have identified a sheriff's deputy shot and killed while responding to a home invasion as a Navy veteran and father of three young boys. Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer identified the deputy as 34-year-old Daniel McCartney, of Yelm.

    >>

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Washington state have identified a sheriff's deputy shot and killed while responding to a home invasion as a Navy veteran and father of three young boys. Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer identified the deputy as 34-year-old Daniel McCartney, of Yelm.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Pierce County Deputy killed was Navy veteran, father of 3 boys

    Monday, January 8 2018 10:44 AM EST2018-01-08 15:44:11 GMT

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Washington state have identified a sheriff's deputy shot and killed while responding to a home invasion as a Navy veteran and father of three young boys. Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer identified the deputy as 34-year-old Daniel McCartney, of Yelm.

    >>

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Washington state have identified a sheriff's deputy shot and killed while responding to a home invasion as a Navy veteran and father of three young boys. Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer identified the deputy as 34-year-old Daniel McCartney, of Yelm.

    >>

  • US to end special protections for Salvadorans

    US to end special protections for Salvadorans

    Monday, January 8 2018 10:28 AM EST2018-01-08 15:28:47 GMT

    WASHINGTON - Officials say the Trump administration is ending special protections for emigrants from El Salvador, forcing nearly 200,000 to leave the country or face deportation. El Salvador is the fourth country whose citizens have lost Temporary Protected Status under President Donald Trump. 

    >>

    WASHINGTON - Officials say the Trump administration is ending special protections for emigrants from El Salvador, forcing nearly 200,000 to leave the country or face deportation. El Salvador is the fourth country whose citizens have lost Temporary Protected Status under President Donald Trump. 

    >>

  • Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the case

    Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the case

    Monday, January 8 2018 8:41 AM EST2018-01-08 13:41:36 GMT

    LOS ANGELES - Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her presidential run. The actress accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday's ceremony, and it didn't take long for Twitter to start lighting up with the hashtag #Oprah2020.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES - Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her presidential run. The actress accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday's ceremony, and it didn't take long for Twitter to start lighting up with the hashtag #Oprah2020.

    >>
    •   