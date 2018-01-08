Pierce County Deputy killed was Navy veteran, father of 3 boys

7:25 a.m.



Authorities in Washington state have identified a sheriff's deputy shot and killed while responding to a home invasion as a Navy veteran and father of three young boys.



Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer identified the deputy as 34-year-old Daniel McCartney, of Yelm.



The department says McCartney was responding to a home invasion in the Frederickson area, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Tacoma, late Sunday night when he was shot during a foot chase.



Officials say two suspects were involved. One was found dead at the scene. The other is being sought.

Heartbroken to report Deputy Daniel McCartney, #484, lost his life overnight while courageously protecting citizens of Pierce Co. Deputy McCartney was 34 yrs old, married, father of 3 young boys, proud Navy vet, #PCSD deputy since 2014. Keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. pic.twitter.com/BkndHycGie — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 8, 2018

