Suspect in fatal shooting of Pierce County deputy apprehended

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. -

4:20 p.m.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department tweeted Monday that the suspect in the shooting of a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy early Monday morning has been arrested. 

Detectives from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department have identified a 32 year old male suspect as being responsible for the murder of Deputy Daniel McCartney. The suspect is in custody for unrelated warrants and detectives are in the process of upgrading his booking charges to Murder in the 1st degree.

Authorities said at about 8:10 a.m. Monday morning a Washington State Trooper saw a suspicious man in the area of the 20300 block of 42nd Ave. E. A deputy contacted the man who was booked into Pierce County Jail for outstanding warrants.

Detectives worked throughout the day Monday to determine if the man was involved in any way with the shooting and have developed probable cause to book him on murder of Deputy McCartney. 

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing Monday afternoon.

7:25 a.m.
  
Authorities in Washington state have identified a sheriff's deputy shot and killed while responding to a home invasion as a Navy veteran and father of three young boys.
  
Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer identified the deputy as 34-year-old Daniel McCartney, of Yelm.
  
The department says McCartney was responding to a home invasion in the Frederickson area, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Tacoma, late Sunday night when he was shot during a foot chase.
  
Officials say two suspects were involved. One was found dead at the scene. The other is being sought.

5:10 a.m.

Authorities in Washington say a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy has died from gunshot wounds sustained while responding to a home invasion.
  
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department posted on its Facebook page early Monday that the deputy was shot just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday during a foot chase after responding to a 911 call.  The deputy had been transported to a hospital in Tacoma before he died. The deputy has not been identified.
  
The department asked in a Facebook posting that the deputy's family, friends, and the department be kept in people's thoughts and prayers.
  
Officials say two suspects were involved in the home invasion in the Frederickson area, about 15 miles southeast of Tacoma. One suspect was found dead at the scene and another is on the loose and being sought by authorities.
  
No additional information about the home invasion has been released.

