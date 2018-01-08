Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the case

Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the casePosted: Updated:
Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder
SPOKANE, Wash.- Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of DV. SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence.>>
Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month. That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.>>
Pierce County Deputy killed was Navy veteran, father of 3 boys
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Washington state have identified a sheriff's deputy shot and killed while responding to a home invasion as a Navy veteran and father of three young boys. Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer identified the deputy as 34-year-old Daniel McCartney, of Yelm.>>
Shooting leaves 1 dead in Montana
BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) - Police in southwestern Montana are investigating a fatal shooting and have taken one person into custody. Gallatin County authorities say police were called about 9 a.m. Sunday and found one person dead and another injured at a residence in Belgrade. Both had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark says investigators identified a suspect, who was taken into custody. No>>
Cat jumps into car and attacks driver, who is then run over
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman is recovering from critical injuries after a cat jumped into her car and attacked her, causing her to be run over by her own vehicle. The Florida Highway Patrol says the unidentified woman was parked in front of a house near Cocoa on Friday night. As she prepared to drive away, the cat pounced into her car and scratched or bit her.>>
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Washington state have identified a sheriff's deputy shot and killed while responding to a home invasion as a Navy veteran and father of three young boys. Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer identified the deputy as 34-year-old Daniel McCartney, of Yelm.>>
US to end special protections for Salvadorans
WASHINGTON - Officials say the Trump administration is ending special protections for emigrants from El Salvador, forcing nearly 200,000 to leave the country or face deportation. El Salvador is the fourth country whose citizens have lost Temporary Protected Status under President Donald Trump.>>
Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the case
LOS ANGELES - Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her presidential run. The actress accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday's ceremony, and it didn't take long for Twitter to start lighting up with the hashtag #Oprah2020.>>
Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder
SPOKANE, Wash.- Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of DV. SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence.>>
Oprah Winfrey says 'a new day is on the horizon' in powerful Globes speech
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Oprah Winfrey has accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes by saying she hopes as the first black women to accept the honor, she hopes it has an impact on young girls watching Sunday’s ceremony. The actress and businesswoman accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday’s Globes ceremony and received a lengthy standing ovation, which she tried to calm down.>>
Best Ways to Shovel Away Ice from Driveways, Sidewalks
SPOKANE, Wash. - Even with the warmer weather, there is still ice on side roads and some sidewalks making for some slippery areas. So what can you do to remove it if it’s on your property? With the warmer temperatures, it's likely you can just shovel it away, but if it's still too difficult, Jonathan Evans, general manager at the General Store, says the traditional de-icer in bags or the liquids are the best thing to use. He says the most common reason why it would ...>>
Shooting leaves 1 dead in Montana
BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) - Police in southwestern Montana are investigating a fatal shooting and have taken one person into custody. Gallatin County authorities say police were called about 9 a.m. Sunday and found one person dead and another injured at a residence in Belgrade. Both had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark says investigators identified a suspect, who was taken into custody. No>>
Bathroom behavior got this Florida man kicked off his flight
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Frequent flyer tip: if you're going to use the airplane bathroom, take good aim. Otherwise, you might be grounded. Flight attendants say Dante Bencivenga left a mess and urine all over the floor of the bathroom on a Spirit Airlines flight before takeoff Thursday night. According to WBBH TV , the 58-year-old was escorted off the plane and charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication.>>
Postal carriers say aggressive turkeys stopping mail service
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (AP) - Postal carriers say a rafter of aggressive wild turkeys have prevented them from delivering mail to more than two dozen homes in a Cleveland suburb. Cleveland.com reports residents on a number of streets in Rocky River have had to pick up their mail at the post office because the turkeys have created unsafe conditions for carriers to deliver to their homes.>>
Cat jumps into car and attacks driver, who is then run over
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman is recovering from critical injuries after a cat jumped into her car and attacked her, causing her to be run over by her own vehicle. The Florida Highway Patrol says the unidentified woman was parked in front of a house near Cocoa on Friday night. As she prepared to drive away, the cat pounced into her car and scratched or bit her.>>
