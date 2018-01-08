Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the case - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the case

LOS ANGELES -

Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her presidential run.
  
The actress accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday's ceremony, and it didn't take long for Twitter to start lighting up with the hashtag #Oprah2020.
  
Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted "Oprah/Michelle 2020." Leslie Odom, Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical "Hamilton" tweeted "She's running. A new day is on the way."


  Winfrey brought the typically rowdy crowd to silence and tears with her speech.
  
She spoke of seeing Sidney Poitier win an Academy Award when she was a girl, and weaved it into the #MeToo movement.
  
She says "speaking your truth is the most powerful tool you all have."

  Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of DV. SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence. 

  Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month.    That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.

  Pierce County Deputy killed was Navy veteran, father of 3 boys

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Washington state have identified a sheriff's deputy shot and killed while responding to a home invasion as a Navy veteran and father of three young boys. Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer identified the deputy as 34-year-old Daniel McCartney, of Yelm.

  Pierce County Deputy killed was Navy veteran, father of 3 boys

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Washington state have identified a sheriff's deputy shot and killed while responding to a home invasion as a Navy veteran and father of three young boys. Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer identified the deputy as 34-year-old Daniel McCartney, of Yelm.

  US to end special protections for Salvadorans

    WASHINGTON - Officials say the Trump administration is ending special protections for emigrants from El Salvador, forcing nearly 200,000 to leave the country or face deportation. El Salvador is the fourth country whose citizens have lost Temporary Protected Status under President Donald Trump. 

  Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the case

    LOS ANGELES - Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her presidential run. The actress accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday's ceremony, and it didn't take long for Twitter to start lighting up with the hashtag #Oprah2020.

