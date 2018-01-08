Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the case

Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her presidential run.



The actress accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday's ceremony, and it didn't take long for Twitter to start lighting up with the hashtag #Oprah2020.



Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted "Oprah/Michelle 2020." Leslie Odom, Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical "Hamilton" tweeted "She's running. A new day is on the way."

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018



Winfrey brought the typically rowdy crowd to silence and tears with her speech.



She spoke of seeing Sidney Poitier win an Academy Award when she was a girl, and weaved it into the #MeToo movement.



She says "speaking your truth is the most powerful tool you all have."

Y’all I’m 99.9% sure @Oprah just declared her candidacy for 2020 with this speech and I could not be more here for it!!! “A new day is on the horizon!” #Oprah2020 — Lisa Desmond (@lisadesmond87) January 8, 2018

Where do I send my money for #Oprah2020? pic.twitter.com/ow0hmRVopm — Ross Rodham (@OnceUponARoss) January 8, 2018

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)