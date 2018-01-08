Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - The owner of a missing service dog in northwest Wyoming has put up a $20,000 reward for its return.

Patrick Delaney, who is the property manager or the dog's owner in Jackson Hole, says the offer is real.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that Delaney declined to identify the owner other than to say she is an elderly woman who lives alone.

The yellow Lab named Declan is about 5 years old and has been missing for about two weeks.

Delaney says the dog owner's attachment to Declan is deep and she would rather pay to get the dog back than go through getting another dog.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) - Sometimes a snow day calls for a song.

That's what a Kentucky principal did, posting a musical message for parents to let them know classes were canceled due to icy roads.

Union Pointe Academy Principal Chad Caddell posted the video Monday on the school's Facebook page , singing "that school is canceled for today" to the tune of Mariah Carey's "Hero." Dressed in a long coat and fur trapper hat, he begins the parody by saying he's got something on his heart he has to share.

Caddell also posted the video to Twitter saying "this is how we do school closings in Kentucky."

He told The Associated Press that he created the video with his wife as a way to bring some joy and fun to a snow day.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (AP) - Postal carriers say a rafter of aggressive wild turkeys have prevented them from delivering mail to more than two dozen homes in a Cleveland suburb.

Cleveland.com reports residents on a number of streets in Rocky River have had to pick up their mail at the post office because the turkeys have created unsafe conditions for carriers to deliver to their homes.

Rocky River Mayor Pam Bobst said the problem has persisted for the last three weeks. She said city ordinances don't allow for the turkeys to be eradicated.

The city has instead sent letters to people asking them to stop putting out bird feed in the hope the turkeys will go elsewhere.

A U.S. Postal Service spokesman says some carriers have been pecked but none have been injured.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VALE DE SALGUEIRO, Portugal (AP) - The Epiphany celebrations in the Portuguese village of Vale de Salgueiro feature a tradition that each year causes an outcry among outsiders: Parents encouraging their children, some as young as 5, to smoke cigarettes.

Locals say the practice has been passed down for centuries as part of a celebration of life tied to the Christian Epiphany and the winter solstice - but nobody is sure what it symbolizes or exactly why parents buy the packs of cigarettes for their children and encourage them to take part.

The two-day celebrations, which start Friday and end Saturday with a Mass, include dancing around bonfires, a piper playing music and an elected "king" who distributes plentiful wine and snacks.

The legal age to purchase tobacco in Portugal is 18, but nothing prohibits parents from giving kids cigarettes and Portuguese authorities don't intervene to stop the practice.

Guilhermina Mateus, a 35-year-old coffee shop owner, cites custom as the reason why she gives her daughter cigarettes.

"I can't explain why. I don't see any harm in that because they don't really smoke, they inhale and immediately exhale, of course," Mateus said Saturday. "And it's only on these days, today and tomorrow. They never ask for cigarettes again."

Jose Ribeirinha, a writer who has published a book on the Vale do Salgueiro festivities, said the roots of the tradition are unknown, but may have to do with celebrating the rebirth of nature and human life. He said the village is in a region that adheres to many traditions dating back to pagan times, and that since Roman times, during the winter solstice period villagers here have taken the liberty to do things that would be out of the norm in the rest of the year.

Ribeirinha also believes the relative seclusion of the remote village - 450 kilometers (280 miles) northeast of the capital Lisbon - has helped keep the tradition alive. He said that the surrounding Tras os Montes region "has always been the furthest from Lisbon, the most 'forgotten one.'"

Portugal, like many other European countries, has taken steps to reduce smoking, including a partial ban on smoking indoors.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities are sharing the details of an unusual 911 call on New Year's Eve, from a man who said he wanted to report himself drunk-driving.

Polk County Sheriff's officials say the dispatcher kept him talking while directing officers to the scene.

When the dispatcher asked Michael Lester where he was, he said, "I'm too drunk. I don't know where I'm at."

And when she asked what he'd been doing all night, he said "I don't know, driving around, trying to get pulled over, actually."

"I'm driving on the wrong side of the road," he said later.

The operator repeatedly urged him to park his truck and wait for officers to find him. Unfortunately, he chose the wrong spot.

"Look, I'm parked in the middle of the road," he said. Sirens could be heard in the background a short time later.

Deputies said Lester admitted drinking beers and swallowing methamphetamine. He also said he'd barely slept for several days.

The sheriff's office Facebook post says Lester's criminal history includes DUI, aggravated battery, drug possession and hit-and-run.

"Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious crime. Innocent people are too often injured or killed from impaired drivers. DUI is not a laughing matter," sheriff's officials wrote. "However ... in this particular incident, nobody was hurt, so we couldn't help but LOTO (that means we Laughed Our Tasers Off)."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida contractor says he was attacked by a bobcat inside a woman's condo, but the animal's owner says her feline is no predator, just a 10-pound domestic longhair kitty named Calli.

The contractor, Marcos Hernandez, filed a lawsuit in Tampa on Dec. 19, alleging condo owner Christine Lee illegally kept a bobcat inside her unit. He said a bobcat scratched him on May 16, causing serious injuries after he entered the condo to conduct a fire safety inspection.

Hernandez was in the condo alone, Lee said, something that shouldn't have happened. She said an employee from the building was supposed to accompany him inside.

"This has gotten so blown out of proportion, it's ridiculous," Lee said.

According to the lawsuit, Hernandez said he was attacked by an unleashed bobcat and suffered permanent injuries. He's seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages. Hernandez said Lee had a duty to provide a safe environment and failed to warn him about the bobcat.

Lee said that's nonsense. She only has a fluffy, tortoiseshell-colored housecat and a sleeker black cat named Max. She doesn't know which cat may have scratched Hernandez, but Max's color would likely rule him out.

She has not yet retained an attorney.

"I'm not denying he got scratched, what he was doing to get scratched, I don't know," she said, adding that when she arrived home that day, Calli was "cowering and scared." Max was underneath her bed.

Calli, who is 3 1/2, is friendly, Lee said. But "just like any animal, she is guarded. If they feel threatened, they may attack, scratch or bite."

Soon after the incident, she was informed by building management that Hernandez had been scratched, but she hadn't heard of the lawsuit until this week, when the Tampa Bay Times first wrote about the case and took a photo of Calli. Hernandez is also suing the condo building's owner.

Lee said she has never owned a bobcat.

"A bobcat does look much different than this. They're much bigger than this 10-pound little thing," she said. "It's a litigious society and here we are."

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, wild bobcats in the state are about twice the size of a domestic cat, up to about 35 pounds. They are tan to yellowish brown, with dark spots. A wildlife official visited Lee's apartment on Thursday, the newspaper report.

Hernandez' attorney's office said they were not going to comment at this time.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MINOT, N.D. (AP) - Authorities say a North Dakota man who wheeled a shopping cart with stolen merchandise out of a Hobby Lobby craft store was stopped by snow.

Police say 22-year-old Dustin Johnson filled up a cart with about $4,000 in products at a Hobby Lobby store in Minot on Wednesday. After the cart got stuck in the snow in the parking lot and tipped over, Johnson allegedly ran off.

Police say that along with the merchandise, Johnson left behind his wallet - which contained identification with his address.

Johnson is charged in Ward County with theft of property. Court documents do not list a lawyer for him.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MORGANTOWN, Miss. (AP) - A 99-year-old hunter in Mississippi wants to know why people are making a big fuss about her recent kill. It was a doe after all, not a prized buck.

The Clarion Ledger reports that Bertha Vickers used a .243 Winchester rifle to kill a doe recently a few miles from her rural home. Relatives posted pictures of Vickers and her kill on Facebook, and people sent messages of congratulations.

Vickers says she doesn't know "why everybody is making such a big deal about it" because it was "just a doe" and not a buck.

Vickers lives near the farming community where she grew up in northern Mississippi, outside Starkville. She still mows her own yard and enjoys squirrel hunting.

She turns 100 on Tuesday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BERLIN (AP) - An English boy has been reunited in Germany with a video camera he lost four months ago on the other side of the North Sea.

The German news agency dpa reported that the camera was handed back Saturday to the 10-year-old from Hull on Suederoog, a small island off Germany's western coast.

William Etherton's camera was carried off Sept. 1 by a wave in Thornwick Bay in Yorkshire, on England's east coast. It drifted for about two months before washing up in Germany.

Resident Roland Spreer found it on Nov. 2. It was still functional thanks to its waterproof casing, and Spreer's son posted footage from the day the camera was washed away on Facebook.

Reports on the video eventually attracted the attention of the boy's father.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLEVELAND (AP) - Chanting through chattering teeth, Browns fans finally felt victorious.

Maybe the winless season wasn't a total loss.

Thousands of disgruntled Cleveland fans, some of them calling for owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam to sell the franchise or jump in Lake Erie, paraded once around the team's stadium in frigid conditions Saturday following a historic 0-16 season.

It was a protest and it was a party as fans showed their outrage and creativity following a season many would gladly forget.

Despite wind chills below zero, fans lined the street around FirstEnergy Stadium, which has been dubbed the "Factory of Sadness" in recent years, to cheer as 80 vehicles, a rock band on a flatbed truck and a group carrying 28 tombstones to represent the team's 28 starting quarterbacks since 1999, took a "no victory" lap.

Cleveland police conservatively estimated the crowd at 3,200, and reported no major incidents or arrests.

This was frozen fun mixed with some fury.

"I'm here to protest," said Patty Szylakowski, who grew up in a football-loving household with five brothers. "We don't deserve this. We deserve better people in the front office.

"We deserve better people coaching and we deserve better players. We're buying Browns gear every year. We support them every year no matter what. Something has to be done and this is not a black eye on Cleveland.

"Every fan in all the NFL cities should be thinking about this. If they got crap like we did, they would be doing the same thing."

That was the overriding sentiment among the frosted faithful who gathered on the sidewalks just feet away from a statue honoring legendary Browns running back Jim Brown.

This was a day for fans to express frustration at their football team, and most of the anger was aimed at the Haslams, who bought the team in 2012 but have been unable to produce the winner they've promised.

One fan held a sign that read: "Jimmy and Dee Go Jump in the Lake." Another carried by a fan dressed as a bishop said: "Deliver us from Jimmy and Dee."

The biting cold may have deterred some fans from attending, but it did nothing to curb Cleveland's creativity or sarcasm.

Prompted by a fan with a bullhorn, one group of marchers chanted, "What do we want? Watchable football. When do we want it? Now." There were floats, a few of them with obscene themes, fans wearing paper bags on their heads, and a Big Bird wearing Johnny Manziel's jersey. A band played John Mellencamp's "Hurts So Good," a song that underscores the pain and passion Browns fans feel for a team whose glory days are long gone.

For Chris McNeil, the day was a triumph for Cleveland.

A season-ticket holder, McNeil became the event's unintended organizer - and a pariah to some - when his sarcastic post on Twitter last season that the winless Browns "deserve a parade" spawned a revolt by some Cleveland fans.

McNeil endured severe backlash by fans who felt he was only embarrassing a city that has taken its share of shots over the years.

"No fights, no violence," he said as the parade unfolded. "I didn't have to wear a flak jacket, none of that would reflect badly upon us. I don't think anybody's looking at this thing and going, 'look at these idiot Clevelanders who are celebrating 0-16'. I don't think that's the message. This is a clear message to those people (the Haslams) inside the building. That's who we were looking for."

For obvious reasons, none of Cleveland's players attended the event.

However, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah posted a message on Twitter critical of anyone who went.

"That parade is a joke," he wrote. "Don't call yourself a true browns fan if you go to that thing! Going 0-16 was embarrassing enough as a player. That is like adding fuel to the fire and it is completely wrong!"

McNeil's only goal was to give Browns fans a voice. He felt he had done just that.

"This stuff matters in this town," said McNeil, who is donating nearly $15,000 raised for the event to the Cleveland Food Bank. "That's why I care about this stuff. I almost get choked up when I think about it, because people don't realize that. You go to other markets, and people enjoy their teams and I get that. But there's a connection here where it's like family. And to see something like the Browns be bad, it's easy for me to make jokes, it's either you do that or you cry.

"But then you look at something like this and you say, 'Man, we had this. In the '80s, this is when you'd leave a ballgame. I remember that. As a kid I'd be sitting in the backseat people honking, people yelling. You'd see that all the time after wins. To get that, we have to create this parade. It just says so much about the character of this city, the character of the people here.

"This is all positive and fun."

