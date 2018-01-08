Sheriff's Office: Level III sex offender living in Spokane

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office wants the public to be aware of a release/move of a Level III sex offender in the Spokane area.

43-year-old Eric D. Cain. alias Eric D. Hurst, was convicted of 1st Degree Child Molestation in September of 2009 and is currently living in the 1200 block of N. Lincoln.

"(Cain)is not wanted by law enforcement at this time," the Sheriff's Office said in a release on Monday. "This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public."

The Sheriff's Office says Cain has a Level III classification based on his potential to reoffend.