Sheriff's Office: Level III sex offender living in Spokane

Sheriff's Office: Level III sex offender living in SpokanePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder
Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder
SPOKANE, Wash.- Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of DV. SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence.>>
SPOKANE, Wash.- Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of DV. SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence.>>
Suspect in fatal shooting of Pierce County deputy apprehended
Suspect in fatal shooting of Pierce County deputy apprehended
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department tweeted Monday that the suspect in the shooting of a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy early Monday morning has been arrested.>>
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department tweeted Monday that the suspect in the shooting of a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy early Monday morning has been arrested.>>
Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M
Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month. That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month. That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.>>
Murder suspect to Spokane Co. Deputy: 'The dog didn't mean to do it'
Murder suspect to Spokane Co. Deputy: 'The dog didn't mean to do it'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of murdering a woman over the weekend told a Spokane County deputy "the dog didn't mean to do it," according to documents released on Monday. The deputy was conducting a traffic stop early Saturday morning when his patrol car was hit by another car driven by 59-William W. Bost.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of murdering a woman over the weekend told a Spokane County deputy "the dog didn't mean to do it," according to documents released on Monday. The deputy was conducting a traffic stop early Saturday morning when his patrol car was hit by another car driven by 59-William W. Bost.>>
Cat jumps into car and attacks driver, who is then run over
Cat jumps into car and attacks driver, who is then run over
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman is recovering from critical injuries after a cat jumped into her car and attacked her, causing her to be run over by her own vehicle. The Florida Highway Patrol says the unidentified woman was parked in front of a house near Cocoa on Friday night. As she prepared to drive away, the cat pounced into her car and scratched or bit her.>>
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman is recovering from critical injuries after a cat jumped into her car and attacked her, causing her to be run over by her own vehicle. The Florida Highway Patrol says the unidentified woman was parked in front of a house near Cocoa on Friday night. As she prepared to drive away, the cat pounced into her car and scratched or bit her.>>
Shooting leaves 1 dead in Montana
Shooting leaves 1 dead in Montana
BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) - Police in southwestern Montana are investigating a fatal shooting and have taken one person into custody. Gallatin County authorities say police were called about 9 a.m. Sunday and found one person dead and another injured at a residence in Belgrade. Both had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark says investigators identified a suspect, who was taken into custody. No>>
BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) - Police in southwestern Montana are investigating a fatal shooting and have taken one person into custody. Gallatin County authorities say police were called about 9 a.m. Sunday and found one person dead and another injured at a residence in Belgrade. Both had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark says investigators identified a suspect, who was taken into custody. No>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Thieves leave behind stolen mail trail in Blanchard
Thieves leave behind stolen mail trail in Blanchard
BLANCHARD, Idaho- Neighbors in Blanchard and Spirit Lake are teaming up to stop the thieves who are stealing their mail. Someone has been taking important documents, checks, and medications from their mailboxes and leaving stolen mail trails on the side of the road. Neighbors say it has been going on for a month now.>>
BLANCHARD, Idaho- Neighbors in Blanchard and Spirit Lake are teaming up to stop the thieves who are stealing their mail. Someone has been taking important documents, checks, and medications from their mailboxes and leaving stolen mail trails on the side of the road. Neighbors say it has been going on for a month now.>>
11-year-old kid, distracted by BB guns, gets locked inside Spokane K-Mart
11-year-old kid, distracted by BB guns, gets locked inside Spokane K-Mart
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to the K-Mart at 4110 E. Sprague Monday night after they received a call from a young boy who said he got locked inside the store. The K-Mart closes at 9 p.m. Police say they got the call around 10:15 from the boy. Officers say the boy was shopping for BB guns when he heard the store closing announcement and thought he had more time to shop, but ended up getting trapped inside.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to the K-Mart at 4110 E. Sprague Monday night after they received a call from a young boy who said he got locked inside the store. The K-Mart closes at 9 p.m. Police say they got the call around 10:15 from the boy. Officers say the boy was shopping for BB guns when he heard the store closing announcement and thought he had more time to shop, but ended up getting trapped inside.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th
Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th.>>
Salvadorans fear their country not prepared for returnees
Salvadorans fear their country not prepared for returnees
SANTA TECLA, El Salvador (AP) - Washington's announcement that nearly 200,000 Salvadorans will lose the temporary protected status that has allowed them to live in the U.S. is raising worries in El Salvador that a major source of income for the poor nation will be cut off. The Central American nation of 6.2 million people received more than $4.5 billion in 2016 sent back by Salvadorans working in the United States.>>
SANTA TECLA, El Salvador (AP) - Washington's announcement that nearly 200,000 Salvadorans will lose the temporary protected status that has allowed them to live in the U.S. is raising worries in El Salvador that a major source of income for the poor nation will be cut off. The Central American nation of 6.2 million people received more than $4.5 billion in 2016 sent back by Salvadorans working in the United States.>>
Seoul: North Korea to send Olympic delegation
Seoul: North Korea to send Olympic delegation
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says North Korea has agreed to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in the South. South Korea's Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung says the North made such a statement during rare talks between the rivals at the border on Tuesday. He cited the North Korean officials there as saying its delegation would include officials, athletes, cheerleaders and journalists.>>
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says North Korea has agreed to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in the South. South Korea's Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung says the North made such a statement during rare talks between the rivals at the border on Tuesday. He cited the North Korean officials there as saying its delegation would include officials, athletes, cheerleaders and journalists.>>
China: Body found, tanker still on fire after sea collision
China: Body found, tanker still on fire after sea collision
BEIJING (AP) - China's transport ministry says rescuers have found a body believed to be of a sailor from the Iranian oil tanker on fire after a collision at sea. The ministry said the body had yet to be identified. There was no further word about 31 other sailors missing since the Panamanian-registered Sanchi collided with a freighter in the East China Sea late Saturday.>>
BEIJING (AP) - China's transport ministry says rescuers have found a body believed to be of a sailor from the Iranian oil tanker on fire after a collision at sea. The ministry said the body had yet to be identified. There was no further word about 31 other sailors missing since the Panamanian-registered Sanchi collided with a freighter in the East China Sea late Saturday.>>
City Council approves funds to replace Spokane Fire Department air compressors
City Council approves funds to replace Spokane Fire Department air compressors
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday night Spokane City Council passed an emergency ordinance granting funding to the Spokane Fire Department to buy two new air compressors. Last week, we told you that the department was under investigation by the State Department of Labor and Industries after samples tested positive for several impurities including lead. In response the department shut off all three tanks.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday night Spokane City Council passed an emergency ordinance granting funding to the Spokane Fire Department to buy two new air compressors. Last week, we told you that the department was under investigation by the State Department of Labor and Industries after samples tested positive for several impurities including lead. In response the department shut off all three tanks.>>
Brooklyn ambush robbery caught on camera
Brooklyn ambush robbery caught on camera
BROOKLYN, NY - An ambush gunpoint robbery inside a Brooklyn store ended with what victims believe was an absolute miracle. And the dramatic chain of events leading to the shocking unmasking of the suspect was all captured on surveillance video. It happened inside a family-owned store in New York. The suspect sneaks up behind the store owner as he's closing for the night.>>
BROOKLYN, NY - An ambush gunpoint robbery inside a Brooklyn store ended with what victims believe was an absolute miracle. And the dramatic chain of events leading to the shocking unmasking of the suspect was all captured on surveillance video. It happened inside a family-owned store in New York. The suspect sneaks up behind the store owner as he's closing for the night.>>
Fighting Parkinson's one punch at a time
Fighting Parkinson's one punch at a time
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A crisp jab echoes off the mitts held by Trevor Arrotta, a trainer at The Legacy Boxing Club in Spokane Valley. “One-two,” Arrotta yells. “Double jab.” The man standing in the ring with Arrotta is 62-year-old Rick Roid. Roid shuffles his feet to set up a combination; his leather gloves crack once again against the mitts. “I get to work with these guys and it's changed my life,” said Arrotta.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A crisp jab echoes off the mitts held by Trevor Arrotta, a trainer at The Legacy Boxing Club in Spokane Valley. “One-two,” Arrotta yells. “Double jab.” The man standing in the ring with Arrotta is 62-year-old Rick Roid. Roid shuffles his feet to set up a combination; his leather gloves crack once again against the mitts. “I get to work with these guys and it's changed my life,” said Arrotta.>>
Spokane apartment complex residents wake up to vehicle prowling and theft
Spokane apartment complex residents wake up to vehicle prowling and theft
SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of neighbors at an upper South Hill apartment complex had a rude awakening this morning. “There was glass on the ground. There was debris on the ground from this car that was stolen,” says Greg Bryan. He says he got a call from his fiancée around 5 or 6 in the morning saying that his car window was smashed in. As he walked outside, he saw his neighbors walking around too. Then, he found out that not only was his car broken into, som...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of neighbors at an upper South Hill apartment complex had a rude awakening this morning. “There was glass on the ground. There was debris on the ground from this car that was stolen,” says Greg Bryan. He says he got a call from his fiancée around 5 or 6 in the morning saying that his car window was smashed in. As he walked outside, he saw his neighbors walking around too. Then, he found out that not only was his car broken into, som...>>