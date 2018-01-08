K9 Gunnar tracks down theft suspect who fought, bit, threatened - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

K9 Gunnar tracks down theft suspect who fought, bit, threatened store employees

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Saturday night several Spokane deputies responded to a theft call where the suspect took off after she fought, bit, and threatened store employees. Ladarion M. Roberts was eventually tracked down and charged with three felonies.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Spokane Valley deputies responded to the ShopKo, located at 13414 E. Sprague for a reported theft.

Loss prevention employees said a woman, later identified as Roberts, entered the store, picked up several items, including a prepaid cell phone and several makeup items, as she walked around. Roberts went into a dressing room with all the items, but when she came out, she didn't have the phone or makeup. The employee checked the dressing room for the items, but didn't find them. She attempted to pay for other items, but her credit card was declined and she left the store.

Loss prevention employees followed Roberts outside, identified themselves, and attempted to take her back to the loss prevention office in the store. Deputies say Roberts refused and became combative, pushing, hitting, kicking and even biting one of the employees. She also threatened to mace them and yelled she had a gun during the encounter, then she ran off on foot.

After viewing store security video, Deputy Wang recognized Roberts and confirmed her identity by matching video with a previous booking photo. The deputy provided Roberts' description via radio to patrol cars in the area.

A short time later, Deputy Wilson spotted a purse hanging on a fence which matched the description of the one Roberts was carrying when she ran from the store.

Deputy Hunt and K9 Gunnar arrived and began tracking Roberts in the area where the purse was found. Fresh footprints in the snow were observed as Gunnar led the deputies to an unsecured back door of a house on McCabe, just north of Sprague. K9 warnings were given with a response.

As deputies worked to obtain a search warrant, a resident of the home was contacted. The resident said he did not know Roberts, and he did not give her permission to enter his house, but gave deputies permission to enter and search for her.

K9 Gunnar was deployed on a lead in the house. He located a black coat and new makeup lying on the floor before leading deputies to a closet. Additional K9 warnings were given and went unanswered. The closet door was opened and K9 Gunnar went in. He made contact with Roberts who was hiding under a pile of blankets and other items. Roberts initially failed to comply with deputies' demands, but soon surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Roberts was provided medical attention before being transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Robbery 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree and Resisting Arrest.  An additional charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine was added after a white crystalline substance was located inside Roberts’ purse, which tested and showed a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder

    Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder

    Monday, January 8 2018 1:58 AM EST2018-01-08 06:58:45 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of DV. SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of DV. SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence. 

    >>

  • Suspect in fatal shooting of Pierce County deputy apprehended

    Suspect in fatal shooting of Pierce County deputy apprehended

    Monday, January 8 2018 7:23 PM EST2018-01-09 00:23:14 GMT

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department tweeted Monday that the suspect in the shooting of a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy early Monday morning has been arrested.

    >>

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department tweeted Monday that the suspect in the shooting of a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy early Monday morning has been arrested.

    >>

  • Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M

    Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M

    Sunday, January 7 2018 4:02 PM EST2018-01-07 21:02:39 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month.    That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month.    That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Thieves leave behind stolen mail trail in Blanchard

    Thieves leave behind stolen mail trail in Blanchard

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-01-09 07:25:32 GMT

    BLANCHARD, Idaho- Neighbors in Blanchard and Spirit Lake are teaming up to stop the thieves who are stealing their mail. Someone has been taking important documents, checks, and medications from their mailboxes and leaving stolen mail trails on the side of the road. Neighbors say it has been going on for a month now. 

    >>

    BLANCHARD, Idaho- Neighbors in Blanchard and Spirit Lake are teaming up to stop the thieves who are stealing their mail. Someone has been taking important documents, checks, and medications from their mailboxes and leaving stolen mail trails on the side of the road. Neighbors say it has been going on for a month now. 

    >>

  • 11-year-old kid, distracted by BB guns, gets locked inside Spokane K-Mart

    11-year-old kid, distracted by BB guns, gets locked inside Spokane K-Mart

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-01-09 07:25:01 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to the K-Mart at 4110 E. Sprague Monday night after they received a call from a young boy who said he got locked inside the store. The K-Mart closes at 9 p.m. Police say they got the call around 10:15 from the boy. Officers say the boy was shopping for BB guns when he heard the store closing announcement and thought he had more time to shop, but ended up getting trapped inside.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to the K-Mart at 4110 E. Sprague Monday night after they received a call from a young boy who said he got locked inside the store. The K-Mart closes at 9 p.m. Police say they got the call around 10:15 from the boy. Officers say the boy was shopping for BB guns when he heard the store closing announcement and thought he had more time to shop, but ended up getting trapped inside.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:23 AM EST2018-01-09 07:23:56 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th.

    >>
    •   