Police department where career started salutes fallen Pierce County deputy

FREDERICKSON, Wash. -

Deputy Daniel McCartney was shot and killed during a foot chase as he responded to a home invasion in the Frederickson area, southeast of Tacoma, late Sunday night. 

Law enforcement agencies across the region and the nation are saluting Deputy McCartney. In a Facebook post Monday, the Hoquiam Police Department, where Deputy McCartney began his law enforcement career, Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers described McCartney as "part of our family." 

"We sincerely mourn his loss and wish there was more we could do for his family and his fellow deputies who were out at the scene last night," Myers wrote. The post included several photos of McCartney during his tenure as an officer with Hoquiam police. You can read the whole post below:

WE ARE SO SORRY. END OF WATCH

January 8, 2018

Officer Daniel McCartney started his career in law enforcement as a police officer with the Hoquiam Police Department on April 1, 2009.

Prior to being hired at HPD, Daniel worked as a detention officer at the Grays Harbor County Juvenile Facility and was a personal trainer at the Grays Harbor YMCA.

Daniel graduated from Loyalton High School in Loyalton, California before joining the US Navy in 2002. He served in the Navy as an Electronics Technician 2nd class and toward the end of his tour was deployed to Afghanistan with a security detail assigned to the US Army. He was honorably discharged in 2008.

Daniel attended the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy class #646. He served as a patrol officer with the department, but quickly acquired several collateral duties and assignments to include being a field training officer, bike patrol officer, member of the regional Crisis Response Team and was a computer network administrator. Daniel had a drive on the street as well in the department to bring 110% to work every single day. He had a great sense of humor and was always out on the street looking and digging. Daniel received several commendations for his work as well as being selected as Officer of the Quarter by his peers.

Daniel left HPD on August 17, 2014 when he transferred to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy sheriff. Although he, his wife and children moved north, Daniel still has several relatives in the Grays Harbor area. The department and fellow officers have been in contact with Daniel’s family to offer our sincere condolences. Even with Daniel at Pierce County over three years, he still had regular contact with his friends here at HPD.

As a small department, every one of our members is part of a close family; Daniel started his career here and he will always be one of our family. My wife and I are close friends of Daniel’s sister-in-law and we know even more deeply of their pain. We sincerely mourn his loss and wish there was more we could do for his family and his fellow deputies who were out at the scene last night.

JEFF MYERS
Chief of Police

  

  Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder

  Suspect in fatal shooting of Pierce County deputy apprehended

  Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M

  Thieves leave behind stolen mail trail in Blanchard

  11-year-old kid, distracted by BB guns, gets locked inside Spokane K-Mart

  Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th

