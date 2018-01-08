Police department where career started salutes fallen Pierce County deputy

Deputy Daniel McCartney was shot and killed during a foot chase as he responded to a home invasion in the Frederickson area, southeast of Tacoma, late Sunday night.

Law enforcement agencies across the region and the nation are saluting Deputy McCartney. In a Facebook post Monday, the Hoquiam Police Department, where Deputy McCartney began his law enforcement career, Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers described McCartney as "part of our family."

"We sincerely mourn his loss and wish there was more we could do for his family and his fellow deputies who were out at the scene last night," Myers wrote. The post included several photos of McCartney during his tenure as an officer with Hoquiam police. You can read the whole post below: