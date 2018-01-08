Fog delays some flights at Spokane International Airport Monday

Heavy fog at the Spokane International Airport led to cancellations and delays on Monday.

Flights on multiple airlines from San Francisco, Phoenix, Denver and elsewhere were diverted to Seattle according to flight trackers on the Spokane International Airport website.

The Spokesman-Review reports airport Spokesman Todd Woodard said a total of 11 flights were diverted.

Some scheduled flights left Spokane on time Monday, but most morning and afternoon flights were delayed about an hour or two, according to the airport's website.

Woodard told the newspaper that the airport is equipped with an instrument landing system that can help guide planes in, but the visibility at the airport was so low Monday that the system was not able to be used.

Woodward said the fog should improve by Monday evening and should not be an issue on Tuesday