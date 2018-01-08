Package thieves steal priceless gift from young girl - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Package thieves steal priceless gift from young girl

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

A Coeur d’Alene family is trying to understand why someone would do such a thing.

After going out of town for their daughter’s gymnastics competition, the Clements’ family says their packages were stolen, leaving their daughter devastated.

But that’s just the beginning.

Nathan Clements says inside one of the packages was a hand-made blanket for his daughter from her grandmother.

To make matters even worse, the empty package was thrown back onto his front door step.  

“So when you feel warm and cozy from you blanket, know your grandma Brenda loves you,” Clements read.

What was supposed to be a gift for Nathan Clements daughter never was.

“You just, you stole a blanket from a little girl that her grandmother made her,” Clements said.

Disbelief and anger at how someone could do this pours out of Nathan.

He says he stayed up late Sunday night to see if someone would try and take fake packages he put on his front porch.

“That was something special for my daughter,” he said.

Along with the blanket, his prescription in another box was stolen, but the thief put the hand-written letter back inside the box where the blanket was.

“It's the fact that they could steal my stuff, go through my stuff, and then return my stuff like it's a game,” Clements said.

Nathan says his daughter, Josslyn, has only seen her grandmother twice; grandma lives in Texas.

Josslyn was very upset and now Clements hopes whoever did this sees how much pain they caused a seven-year old.

“I hope the person out there whoever stole this to know that this is not right and while I hope we get the stuff back, you know I don't know,” he said.

Coeur d’Alene Police tell KHQ around this time every year they see an up-tick in package thefts.

While officers can’t be everywhere at once, they do say if someone feels extra patrols are needed in their neighborhood; all they need to do is call the police department and they’ll be able to send an officer.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder

    Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder

    Monday, January 8 2018 1:58 AM EST2018-01-08 06:58:45 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of DV. SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of DV. SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence. 

    >>

  • Suspect in fatal shooting of Pierce County deputy apprehended

    Suspect in fatal shooting of Pierce County deputy apprehended

    Monday, January 8 2018 7:23 PM EST2018-01-09 00:23:14 GMT

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department tweeted Monday that the suspect in the shooting of a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy early Monday morning has been arrested.

    >>

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department tweeted Monday that the suspect in the shooting of a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy early Monday morning has been arrested.

    >>

  • Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M

    Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M

    Sunday, January 7 2018 4:02 PM EST2018-01-07 21:02:39 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month.    That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month.    That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Thieves leave behind stolen mail trail in Blanchard

    Thieves leave behind stolen mail trail in Blanchard

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-01-09 07:25:32 GMT

    BLANCHARD, Idaho- Neighbors in Blanchard and Spirit Lake are teaming up to stop the thieves who are stealing their mail. Someone has been taking important documents, checks, and medications from their mailboxes and leaving stolen mail trails on the side of the road. Neighbors say it has been going on for a month now. 

    >>

    BLANCHARD, Idaho- Neighbors in Blanchard and Spirit Lake are teaming up to stop the thieves who are stealing their mail. Someone has been taking important documents, checks, and medications from their mailboxes and leaving stolen mail trails on the side of the road. Neighbors say it has been going on for a month now. 

    >>

  • 11-year-old kid, distracted by BB guns, gets locked inside Spokane K-Mart

    11-year-old kid, distracted by BB guns, gets locked inside Spokane K-Mart

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-01-09 07:25:01 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to the K-Mart at 4110 E. Sprague Monday night after they received a call from a young boy who said he got locked inside the store. The K-Mart closes at 9 p.m. Police say they got the call around 10:15 from the boy. Officers say the boy was shopping for BB guns when he heard the store closing announcement and thought he had more time to shop, but ended up getting trapped inside.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to the K-Mart at 4110 E. Sprague Monday night after they received a call from a young boy who said he got locked inside the store. The K-Mart closes at 9 p.m. Police say they got the call around 10:15 from the boy. Officers say the boy was shopping for BB guns when he heard the store closing announcement and thought he had more time to shop, but ended up getting trapped inside.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:23 AM EST2018-01-09 07:23:56 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th.

    >>
    •   