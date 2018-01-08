Package thieves steal priceless gift from young girl

A Coeur d’Alene family is trying to understand why someone would do such a thing.

After going out of town for their daughter’s gymnastics competition, the Clements’ family says their packages were stolen, leaving their daughter devastated.

But that’s just the beginning.

Nathan Clements says inside one of the packages was a hand-made blanket for his daughter from her grandmother.

To make matters even worse, the empty package was thrown back onto his front door step.

“So when you feel warm and cozy from you blanket, know your grandma Brenda loves you,” Clements read.

What was supposed to be a gift for Nathan Clements daughter never was.

“You just, you stole a blanket from a little girl that her grandmother made her,” Clements said.

Disbelief and anger at how someone could do this pours out of Nathan.

He says he stayed up late Sunday night to see if someone would try and take fake packages he put on his front porch.

“That was something special for my daughter,” he said.

Along with the blanket, his prescription in another box was stolen, but the thief put the hand-written letter back inside the box where the blanket was.

“It's the fact that they could steal my stuff, go through my stuff, and then return my stuff like it's a game,” Clements said.

Nathan says his daughter, Josslyn, has only seen her grandmother twice; grandma lives in Texas.

Josslyn was very upset and now Clements hopes whoever did this sees how much pain they caused a seven-year old.

“I hope the person out there whoever stole this to know that this is not right and while I hope we get the stuff back, you know I don't know,” he said.

Coeur d’Alene Police tell KHQ around this time every year they see an up-tick in package thefts.

While officers can’t be everywhere at once, they do say if someone feels extra patrols are needed in their neighborhood; all they need to do is call the police department and they’ll be able to send an officer.