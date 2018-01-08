Vandals destroy bus used in Spokane licensing business

A school bus once used to help train bus drivers in Spokane hit by vandals, the front filled with holes but this is only the beginning.

The vandals left a trail of destruction, kicking out both the side and back windows of the bus.

“This is pretty sad,” Jason Boudreau said.

Boudreau came to work Monday morning to find the broken glass and foot prints covering the old bus.

Boudreau owns Drive509, a commercial truck driving licensing business.

He’s helped give back, helping veterans or anyone else get back on their feet by teaching them to get their CDL, which in turn, opens up a world of new job opportunities.

But this isn’t the first time, he says, something like this has happened to him.

“I mean a month ago I had 400 gallons of fuel stolen from me, someone came and siphoned out all my tanks,” Boudreau said.

Boudreau says he filed a police report and hopes whoever did this gets caught.