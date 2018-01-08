Spokane apartment complex residents wake up to vehicle prowling - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane apartment complex residents wake up to vehicle prowling and theft

SPOKANE, Wash. -

A group of neighbors at an upper South Hill apartment complex had a rude awakening this morning.

“There was glass on the ground. There was debris on the ground from this car that was stolen,” says Greg Bryan.

He says he got a call from his fiancée around 5 or 6 in the morning saying that his car window was smashed in. As he walked outside, he saw his neighbors walking around too. Then, he found out that not only was his car broken into, someone stole two cars that were parked next to him.

Bryan says one of the car owners tried chasing after the thief, and was almost run over. Bryan just doesn't want to see this happen again.

“It’s not the first time,” he says. “I had someone try to break into my car about a month ago and car alarm went off and I came out and my neighbors chased the guys off.”

He is so thankful for his good neighbors that he’s become friends with. He says the more people know about the issue, the more people will know to look out for one another.

Spokane police is investigating these incidents. If you have information, call Crime Check 509-456-2233.

For more information on how to prevent vehicle thefts: https://my.spokanecity.org/police/prevention/

  • Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder

    Monday, January 8 2018 1:58 AM EST2018-01-08 06:58:45 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of DV. SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence. 

  • Suspect in fatal shooting of Pierce County deputy apprehended

    Monday, January 8 2018 7:23 PM EST2018-01-09 00:23:14 GMT

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department tweeted Monday that the suspect in the shooting of a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy early Monday morning has been arrested.

  • Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M

    Sunday, January 7 2018 4:02 PM EST2018-01-07 21:02:39 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month.    That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.

  • Thieves leave behind stolen mail trail in Blanchard

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-01-09 07:25:32 GMT

    BLANCHARD, Idaho- Neighbors in Blanchard and Spirit Lake are teaming up to stop the thieves who are stealing their mail. Someone has been taking important documents, checks, and medications from their mailboxes and leaving stolen mail trails on the side of the road. Neighbors say it has been going on for a month now. 

  • 11-year-old kid, distracted by BB guns, gets locked inside Spokane K-Mart

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-01-09 07:25:01 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to the K-Mart at 4110 E. Sprague Monday night after they received a call from a young boy who said he got locked inside the store. The K-Mart closes at 9 p.m. Police say they got the call around 10:15 from the boy. Officers say the boy was shopping for BB guns when he heard the store closing announcement and thought he had more time to shop, but ended up getting trapped inside.

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:23 AM EST2018-01-09 07:23:56 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th.

