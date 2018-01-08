Fighting Parkinson's one punch at a time - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Fighting Parkinson's one punch at a time

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

A crisp jab echoes off the mitts held by Trevor Arrotta, a trainer at The Legacy Boxing Club in Spokane Valley.

“One-two,” Arrotta yells. “Double jab.”

The man standing in the ring with Arrotta is 62-year-old Rick Roid.

Roid shuffles his feet to set up a combination; his leather gloves crack once again against the mitts.

“I get to work with these guys and it's changed my life,” said Arrotta. “To see how hard working they are and the things that they have to go through every day.”

Roid and the roughly dozen other students in the gym Monday night have Parkinson’s disease.

“I can talk myself into walking faster, but I can't talk myself into handling silverware or doing some of the fine motor skills,” said Roid. “You deal with it and figure out a way of managing your symptoms and you move forward.”

Roid was diagnosed with the disease two-and-a-half years ago.

“I was noticing my typing in my left hand wouldn't keep up with my right hand,” said Roid. “Two-and-a-half years later I’m still fighting it and am going to fight it forever.”

In an effort to combat the disease, Roid asked his doctor for advice.

“I tell my patients exercise, exercise, exercise,” said Neurologist, Dr. Jason Aldred. “It is just as important as medicine.”

Aldred says exercise, specifically boxing, can slow and even reverse the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

“Boxing has really caught on lately,” said Aldred. “It involves the whole body, it involves upper and lower extremities. If the target is moved from one spot to another the person living with Parkinson’s has to adapt and make new movements.”

Because the results of medical studies on Parkinson’s and boxing have been so successful, Aldred started referring patients to The Legacy Boxing Club.

“Individuals with Parkinson’s benefit from rigorous exercise, regular exercise, cognitive-challenged exercise, things that focus on balance and things that challenge the mind in a new way,” said Owner of The Legacy Boxing Club, Shad Cramer. “Those are things that are intrinsic to boxing.”

Since starting the KO Parkinson’s boxing program at Legacy three months ago, Roid has noticed his symptoms have decreased.

“It’s considerably helped my balance and hand-eye coordination,” said Roid. “It’s much more difficult to do more than one thing at a time and the boxing and footwork have made it a lot simpler and easier.”

According to Spokane Cares, there are approximately 5,000 people in the Inland Northwest affected by Parkinson’s, and many more who have not been officially diagnosed.”

If you would like to learn more about the KO Parkinson’s program, visit www.thelegacyboxingclub.com.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder

    Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder

    Monday, January 8 2018 1:58 AM EST2018-01-08 06:58:45 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of DV. SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of DV. SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence. 

    >>

  • Suspect in fatal shooting of Pierce County deputy apprehended

    Suspect in fatal shooting of Pierce County deputy apprehended

    Monday, January 8 2018 7:23 PM EST2018-01-09 00:23:14 GMT

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department tweeted Monday that the suspect in the shooting of a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy early Monday morning has been arrested.

    >>

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department tweeted Monday that the suspect in the shooting of a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy early Monday morning has been arrested.

    >>

  • Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M

    Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M

    Sunday, January 7 2018 4:02 PM EST2018-01-07 21:02:39 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month.    That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month.    That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Thieves leave behind stolen mail trail in Blanchard

    Thieves leave behind stolen mail trail in Blanchard

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-01-09 07:25:32 GMT

    BLANCHARD, Idaho- Neighbors in Blanchard and Spirit Lake are teaming up to stop the thieves who are stealing their mail. Someone has been taking important documents, checks, and medications from their mailboxes and leaving stolen mail trails on the side of the road. Neighbors say it has been going on for a month now. 

    >>

    BLANCHARD, Idaho- Neighbors in Blanchard and Spirit Lake are teaming up to stop the thieves who are stealing their mail. Someone has been taking important documents, checks, and medications from their mailboxes and leaving stolen mail trails on the side of the road. Neighbors say it has been going on for a month now. 

    >>

  • 11-year-old kid, distracted by BB guns, gets locked inside Spokane K-Mart

    11-year-old kid, distracted by BB guns, gets locked inside Spokane K-Mart

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-01-09 07:25:01 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to the K-Mart at 4110 E. Sprague Monday night after they received a call from a young boy who said he got locked inside the store. The K-Mart closes at 9 p.m. Police say they got the call around 10:15 from the boy. Officers say the boy was shopping for BB guns when he heard the store closing announcement and thought he had more time to shop, but ended up getting trapped inside.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to the K-Mart at 4110 E. Sprague Monday night after they received a call from a young boy who said he got locked inside the store. The K-Mart closes at 9 p.m. Police say they got the call around 10:15 from the boy. Officers say the boy was shopping for BB guns when he heard the store closing announcement and thought he had more time to shop, but ended up getting trapped inside.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:23 AM EST2018-01-09 07:23:56 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th.

    >>
    •   