City Council approves funds to replace Spokane Fire Department air compressors

Monday night Spokane City Council passed an emergency ordinance granting funding to the Spokane Fire Department to buy two new air compressors.

Last week, we told you that the department was under investigation by the State Department of Labor and Industries after samples tested positive for several impurities including lead. In response the department shut off all three tanks.

When the department initially asked for funding from the City Council it was denied. Members cited the need for more information on the issue, but on Monday they approved $160,000 for the department.

Randy Marler, President of the Spokane Firefighters Union, thanked the City Council Monday.

"I'd really like to thank the city council for their support. it really means a lot to the firefighters that they appreciate the work we do, and they want to keep us safe so that we can do our jobs and protect the community," Marler said.

Since the test results came back, the city has been using borrowed air tanks from neighboring fire districts like Spokane Valley, Cheney and even Pullman.