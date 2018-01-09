Seoul: North Korea to send Olympic delegation - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Seoul: North Korea to send Olympic delegation

SEOUL, South Korea -

South Korea says North Korea has agreed to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in the South.
  
South Korea's Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung says the North made such a statement during rare talks between the rivals at the border on Tuesday.
  
He cited the North Korean officials there as saying its delegation would include officials, athletes, cheerleaders and journalists.
  
Chun says South Korea proposed the two Koreas conduct a joint march during the Game's opening and closing ceremonies.
  
He says South Korea also proposed resuming temporary reunions of families separated by war and offering talks designed to reduce animosities in frontline areas.

  Neighbors recall warning signs before West Spokane domestic violence murder

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Police have said the weekend murder in West Spokane was the result of domestic violence. Officials have said roughly 75 percent of all murders in Spokane County are the result of DV. SPD arrested 59-year-old William Bost. He's facing a charge of second degree murder domestic violence. 

  Suspect in fatal shooting of Pierce County deputy apprehended

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department tweeted Monday that the suspect in the shooting of a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy early Monday morning has been arrested.

  Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month.    That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to address tax policy during the 2018 legislative session - which kicks off Monday.

  Thieves leave behind stolen mail trail in Blanchard

    BLANCHARD, Idaho- Neighbors in Blanchard and Spirit Lake are teaming up to stop the thieves who are stealing their mail. Someone has been taking important documents, checks, and medications from their mailboxes and leaving stolen mail trails on the side of the road. Neighbors say it has been going on for a month now. 

  11-year-old kid, distracted by BB guns, gets locked inside Spokane K-Mart

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to the K-Mart at 4110 E. Sprague Monday night after they received a call from a young boy who said he got locked inside the store. The K-Mart closes at 9 p.m. Police say they got the call around 10:15 from the boy. Officers say the boy was shopping for BB guns when he heard the store closing announcement and thought he had more time to shop, but ended up getting trapped inside.

  Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 8th.

