Thieves leave behind stolen mail trail in Blanchard

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
BLANCHARD, Idaho -

Neighbors in Blanchard and Spirit Lake are teaming up to stop the thieves who are stealing their mail. Someone has been taking important documents, checks, and medications from their mailboxes and leaving stolen mail trails on the side of the road. Neighbors say it has been going on for a month now.

People like Bobbie Blakley say she's trying to combat this by forming a block watch. "We're not going to tolerate this. This is not going to continue to happen," she said.

She says the thieves are going through several peoples mailboxes and even prying open the ones that are locked. "We had medication that was stolen from my uncle. His whole months' worth of meds," Blakley said.

She doesn't know where it ended up but another neighbor knows it's a problem, especially since she found a piece of mail in a ditch that belonged to one of her neighbors.

There's proof in pictures that this has been happening multiple times. Some neighbors have had their mail stolen up to at least five times. "They affect people when they steal medications. There are people that can't replace that. What do they do? What if that's thousands of dollars of medications that's in there and now they've just taken it because they are selfish for their one moment of pleasure to get whatever it is that they want," said Blakley.

Blakley says it's not right and that's why the block watch has teamed up with the Bonner County Sheriff's Office. "We are going to find them," she said.

A Bonner County Sheriff's lieutenant told KHQ that they don't have a suspect yet but they do have extra patrols out to see if they can find anyone that is out of place. He says neighbors should check their mail on a daily basis.

Deputies say unfortunately mail theft isn't uncommon this time of year when thieves are looking for money or gift cards.

They say one of the best ways you can prevent it, is to have your mail sent to a PO box.

