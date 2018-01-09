11-year-old kid, distracted by BB guns, gets locked inside Spokane K-Mart

Spokane Police responded to the K-Mart at 4110 E. Sprague Monday night after they received a call from a young boy who said he got locked inside the store.

The K-Mart closes at 9 p.m. Police say they got the call around 10:15 from the boy. Officers say the boy was shopping for BB guns when he heard the store closing announcement and thought he had more time to shop, but ended up getting trapped inside.

Police showed up, and got the boy out.

Officers gave him a ride home, and he is safe.