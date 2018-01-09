CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Alligators break through ice, staying alive under frozen North Carolina waters

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - It is a sight you have to see to believe! Alligators at one North Carolina park are staying alive by sticking their snouts through a sheet of ice.



With the brutally cold temperatures affecting a good portion of the country, many people... and animals... are struggling to stay warm... including alligators.

However, their method of staying warm... and alive... is a sight you may have to see to believe.

Video shows the water at North Carolina's Shallote River Swamp park in Ocean Isle Beach is frozen over, but it also shows something poking through the ice. It's an alligator's snout!

George Howard, the park's general manager, says the gators stick their snouts up through the ice so they're able to breathe. The gators then hibernate.

Howard says the gators' form of hibernation is called brumation, which is when they lower their body temperatures and metabolism so they can survive. When it gets warm again and the ice melts, the alligators will then start thermoregulating their body temperatures.