Rescues underway as rain increases risks of mudslides in wildfire-scarred California

Rescues underway as rain increases risks of mudslides in wildfire-scarred CaliforniaPosted: Updated:
Spokane special education teacher scammed at school
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she experienced a call that nearly cost her $1,000, but that's just the beginning.She's a teacher and the scammers actually called her school and got patched into her classroom where she teaches children with special needs. Sally Canton got a phone call from scammers claiming there was a warrant out for her arrest for missed jury duty.>>
Family readopts cat from SCRAPS after losing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family in Spokane Valley was forced to readopt their pet cat after it went missing. Carissa Worthy, who is the owner of the cat, reported it lost to SCRAPS on Thursday, Jan. 4th. Someone brought the cat into SCRAPS later that day, but the shelter could not find an address or phone number affiliated with it because the microchip implant was not registered to the Carissa or her veterinary clinic.>>
Mead woman shares her story of being diagnosed with MRKH
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Mead woman’s video is going viral on her Facebook page after she wanted to share her story about a condition she was diagnosed with. Mackenzie Peterson was diagnosed in 2014 with MRKH. The condition mainly affects the reproductive system. According to the National Institute of Health, about one in 4500 newborn girls are diagnosed with this. But MRKH isn’t a syndrome many people have heard of. She was just a freshman in high school when s ...>>
Pinehurst Elementary closes for the week due to flu-related absences
PINEHURST, Idaho - The Kellogg School district announced Tuesday that Pinehurst Elementary School will be canceling classes for the remainder of the week due to excessive absences. The absences are due to an above average increase in flu cases. Kellogg superintendent Woody Woodford told the Shoshone News Press that of the school's 430 students, 140 of them missed school on Tuesday due to illness.>>
Spokane Police, SWAT members respond to standoff in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and SWAT team members responded to a home in the area of Addison and Empire where a wanted man has reportedly holed up and refused to come out despite police commands over a loud speaker.>>
11-year-old kid, distracted by BB guns, gets locked inside Spokane K-Mart
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to the K-Mart at 4110 E. Sprague Monday night after they received a call from a young boy who said he got locked inside the store. The K-Mart closes at 9 p.m. Police say they got the call around 10:15 from the boy. Officers say the boy was shopping for BB guns when he heard the store closing announcement and thought he had more time to shop, but ended up getting trapped inside.>>
Pinehurst Elementary closes for the week due to flu-related absences
PINEHURST, Idaho - The Kellogg School district announced Tuesday that Pinehurst Elementary School will be canceling classes for the remainder of the week due to excessive absences. The absences are due to an above average increase in flu cases. Kellogg superintendent Woody Woodford told the Shoshone News Press that of the school's 430 students, 140 of them missed school on Tuesday due to illness.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 9th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 9th.>>
Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation. U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while their lawsuits play out in court.>>
Spokane special education teacher scammed at school
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she experienced a call that nearly cost her $1,000, but that's just the beginning.She's a teacher and the scammers actually called her school and got patched into her classroom where she teaches children with special needs. Sally Canton got a phone call from scammers claiming there was a warrant out for her arrest for missed jury duty.>>
Electrical short forces plane to land on taxiway at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport
PULLMAN, Wash. - An electrical short caused a Horizon Airlines plane to miss the runway and land on the taxiway at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport last month, but an airport representative says an upcoming major renovation will keep this sort of malfunction from happening again.>>
Central Valley School District completes renovation of elementary school, needs more money to help reduce overcrowding
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - There are too many students, but not enough room. This could be almost any school district in the country, but the focus of this article is on the Central Valley School District. Overcrowding has been an issue for years, but the district is working hard to fix the problem before it gets worse. Part of the solution was on display Tuesday night, where the district dedicated Opportunity Elementary School.>>
Trump faces presidential fitness test amid raised concerns
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is getting his first medical checkup since taking office, a head-to-toe exam as questions swirl about his health and fitness. At 71, he's the oldest person ever elected to the nation's highest office. In advance, the president has pushed back vigorously against suggestions he's mentally unfit, declaring himself "a very stable genius.">>
Kodak creating KodakCoin, its own cryptocurrency system
NEW YORK (AP) - Kodak is getting into the digital licensing and cryptocurrency market as part of a partnership with WENN Digital. The companies are launching blockchain technology with KodakOne and KodakCoin. Blockchain is a ledger where transactions of digital currencies, like bitcoin, are recorded. The Kodak systems will allow photographers to register work that they can license and then receive payment.>>
Family readopts cat from SCRAPS after losing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family in Spokane Valley was forced to readopt their pet cat after it went missing. Carissa Worthy, who is the owner of the cat, reported it lost to SCRAPS on Thursday, Jan. 4th. Someone brought the cat into SCRAPS later that day, but the shelter could not find an address or phone number affiliated with it because the microchip implant was not registered to the Carissa or her veterinary clinic.>>
Spokane Valley woman tired of shopping carts filled with garbage in her neighborhood
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One Spokane Valley neighborhood is fed up after seeing shopping carts filled with trash lining the streets. Angela Rodriguez takes her dog Boomer out for walks often near Custer and East Sprague. But one thing she’s noticed for the past five years has been an eyesor. “The shopping carts are everywhere and people are filling them up with trash,” she says. “It's a hazard and it's unacceptable.” Just three days ago, Angela too...>>
