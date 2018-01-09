Inslee wants Legislature to ban bump stocks

Gov. Jay Inslee told lawmakers in his annual state-of-the-state speech that there is work to do on fighting the opioid crisis, as well as addressing gun violence. He called on the Legislature to ban bump stocks, close the loophole on semi-automatic rifles, and require the safe storage of firearms.



While there is currently a moratorium on the death penalty, Inslee also called for an official end to the death penalty in the state.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)