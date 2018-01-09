Police: Man wanted for Denver homicide may be in Spokane

Spokane Police want you to be on the look out for an armed and dangerous man wanted for murder in Denver, Colorado.

Denver Police believe 32-year-old Deven Tomasso may be in Spokane. He's wanted for first degree murder in a homicide that happened on January 4 in Denver. He's described as a white man, about 5 fee 10 inches tall and 240 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Denver Police believe this subject may be in Spokane. Please call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/6lIMiSyYtQ — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) January 9, 2018

If you see him, police say you should call 911 immediately.